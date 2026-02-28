Are pumpkin seeds the best Mg supplement of all?

Hello, everyone. We are nearing the home stretch of our brain health supplement mini-series. I don’t want to finish without a few words about magnesium, a key brain health nutrient. Magnesium (Mg, for short) may protect the brain from shrinkage with age. A recent paper showed that deficiency is more common than once thought.

Today, let’s recap what we know about the link between optimal Mg intake and brain health. I am linking to my 2-minute quiz so you can get an idea if you are getting enough. Then, we’ll dig into what you need to know when shopping for magnesium—choosing a brain-specific formula is key. Scroll to the end for brand recommendations and discount codes.

Without further ado, let’s dig into magnesium.

The Link Between Magnesium and Brain Health

The relationship between magnesium intake and cognitive decline is complex and not fully understood. We know from animal studies that magnesium deficiency may exacerbate the amyloid-beta plaques and neurofibrillary tangles that are characteristic of Alzheimer’s. Persons living with Alzheimer’s have been found to have suboptimal magnesium levels. In this study of over 9,000 people in Qatar, participants with chronically low magnesium stores were found to have poorer cognitive health. Women especially were more likely to perform poorly on cognitive tests if magnesium was deficient.

Conversely, some studies suggest that people consuming diets rich in magnesium may have a reduced risk of cognitive decline. In 1400 healthy adult men followed for eight years, elevated dietary magnesium intakes were associated with a reduced risk of developing mild cognitive impairment. In another study of more than 1000 Japanese participants aged over 60 years and followed for 17 years, consuming more than 200 milligrams of magnesium per day were 37% less likely to develop any type of dementia and 74% less likely to develop vascular dementia.

It’s also known that magnesium plays an important role in keeping blood vessels pliable and healthy, and deficiency can also lead to high blood pressure, a known risk factor for Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.

But it wasn’t until recently that low magnesium intake was linked to brain shrinkage.

In a 2023 study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, researchers evaluated whether magnesium intake impacted brain volume over time. They followed more than 6,000 participants ages 40 to 73 with MRI brain imaging while tallying their intake of magnesium-rich foods. Over 16 months, they found that those whose diets included more than 550 milligrams of magnesium each day had higher brain volumes than participants who consumed about 350 milligrams of magnesium, an effect that made their brains appear at least one year younger on MRI.

These effects were greater in women compared with men, especially in postmenopausal women. The authors postulate that the body’s estrogen plays a role in quelling inflammation in the brain, much like magnesium does. Once a woman is postmenopausal, however, magnesium may kick in to pick up some of estrogen’s role.

While all of this is compelling, we won’t really know if boosting magnesium in the diet could help prevent Alzheimer’s until long-term prospective randomized clinical trials are done. There is solid data, however, to show that magnesium supplementation can modestly improve sleep quality, especially in those with low Mg intake or certain conditions.

Should You Be Taking Magnesium?

Recent data shows that most people aren’t getting enough magnesium to support their brain. This is compounded by the fact that the RDA for magnesium may be too low to protect the brain with age.

The RDA for adults is 320 to 420 mg of magnesium per day, but 550 mg per day may be a better dose for brain health.

Tallying how many magnesium-rich foods you eat most days is a good way to get a rough estimate of your intake. Take my 2- minute quiz to get an idea of how much you are getting through food.

How much Mg you consume is only part of the story; what really matters is how much you absorb. Certain factors (like your alcohol intake, serum vitamin D level) can impede magnesium absorption. Not only that, the magnesium content of foods may be largely overestimated because our soil no longer provides robust amounts. In general, it is best to UNDERestimate what you are getting to ensure you are getting enough.

A 3-Pronged Plan To Boost Magnesium Levels

One ounce of dark chocolate gives you more Mg than some supplements.

Getting to target levels of magnesium through food can be challenging, but it is doable. The good news is this: the most magnesium-rich foods are also included as part of a brain healthy diet. Bonus if you are a protein-conscious eater; many protein-rich foods are also packed with magnesium (like tofu, beans, nuts, and seeds).

Here’s my simple 3-pronged approach:

1. Eat magnesium-rich foods daily. I gave you a list here.

2. Optimize how you absorb magnesium.

If you consume more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily (the amount in 4 cups of coffee), it could impair magnesium absorption.

Alcoholic beverages are another magnesium disruptor; if you drink, keep intake to a brain-healthier 4 or less servings per week.

If your serum vitamin D level is hovering in the low range, consider boosting with foods, sunlight, and supplements. A blood test for serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 should be at least 30 nmol/L, but there may be brain health benefits if in the upper range of normal (40–70 nmol/L).

3. Consider a magnesium supplement. Boosting magnesium intake with a supplement can help keep your levels topped off even on days when you may not be getting enough from your diet. Plus, it can offset any impaired absorption issues you may have.

One serving a day from each of these food groups provides a total of about 350 milligrams of magnesium, of which you absorb up to 80%: Nuts, seeds, beans and legumes, whole grains, dark leafy greens. One ounce of dark chocolate provides about 50 milligrams of magnesium.

Can you ingest too much magnesium?

Absolutely, but if you have healthy kidneys your body will easily excrete what you don’t need. If you take too much through a supplement, your body will conveniently let you know since excess magnesium leads to unwanted gastro-intestinal symptoms.

Unlike other nutrients like potassium and sodium where too little or too much can cause dangerous heart rhythm abnormalities, magnesium is very safe and forgiving. That’s one reason why physicians will liberally supplement anyone who may have a magnesium deficiency without even doing laboratory tests. Plus, serum magnesium levels are worthless (reflecting less than 3% of the body’s magnesium stores) and more accurate testing would require a spinal tap, a 24-hour urine collection test, or a special assay looking at the red blood cells.

For brain health purposes, it’s better to err on the side of getting too much magnesium than not getting enough.

Magnesium Supplements A to Z

Shopping for magnesium supplements can be daunting! I am here to help.

Did you know there are more than 10 types of magnesium you can take? Some magnesium formulas cross the blood brain barrier and play a neuroprotective role. Others stay mostly in the gut or target peripheral muscles and nerves. Wading through the hundreds of products is a daunting task!

With so many products to choose from, purchasing a magnesium supplement can be confusing. It helps to know how much you are actually getting from each product—the amount of elemental magnesium, or the percentage you absorb. It’s also helpful to define your goals with supplementation. Here, I’ve divided magnesium supplements into categories based on how they act in your body.

How much magnesium you absorb from a supplement varies. In general, supplements can provide anywhere from 30 to 150 milligrams of elemental magnesium.

Magnesium supplements for gut health

Magnesium has a mild laxative effect so it is commonly used to treat constipation. This type of magnesium is the least absorbable since it stays in the GI tract to exert its action. Your body absorbs about 20% of the amount listed on the label.

Magnesium Oxide: Useful for alleviating indigestion and constipation, but this form of magnesium is a poor choice for replenishing body stores due to its low absorption.

Magnesium Citrate: Useful for increasing bowel motility, this magnesium is somewhat more absorbable than magnesium oxide, but it’s still a poor choice for boosting brain and body levels.

Magnesium supplements for muscle, bone, or heart health

Magnesium can alleviate muscle cramps and pain, and can be part of a multi-pronged approach to prevent or treat bone loss. Some magnesium forms have been shown to support healthy blood pressure. Your body absorbs about 80% of the amount listed on the label.

Magnesium Chloride: This form has better bioavailability than oxide and citrate and can be used to support muscle and joint health while replenishing magnesium stores. Slow Mag is a popular brand; two tables provide 143 milligrams of elemental magnesium plus a dose of calcium.

Magnesium Malate: Magnesium malate is also well-absorbed and may be especially beneficial for individuals with fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue syndrome, as malate plays a role in energy production.

Magnesium Taurate: This form has high bioavailability and is thought to play a role in regulating blood sugar levels and supporting cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure.

Magnesium Sulfate: This is the type of magnesium in Epsom salts, which can alleviate sore muscles when dissolved in bath water.

Magnesium Orotate: This type may bolster heart health by improving energy production in your heart and blood vessel tissue.

Magnesium supplements for brain health

There is a compelling argument for keeping brain levels of magnesium in the high/normal range. The evolving research suggests that a brain with a lot of magnesium on board may:

age with a more robust volume and slow down age-related cognitive decline

alleviate thinking and memory problems in older adults with mild cognitive impairment

improve sleep quality by increasing the time spent in rapid eye movement (REM) and deep sleep cycles

may reduce frequency in those suffering from migraine headaches

Magnesium Glycinate: If you are looking for a Mg supplement to help with sleep that is easy on the stomach, Mg glycinate is a great choice. It’s also the most budget-friendly choice. This form combines magnesium with the amino acid glycine, making it less likely to increase GI motility at high doses. It has a high absorption rate of about 80% that makes it an excellent choice for supplementing for brain health.

Magnesium L-Threonate: This is a newer form of magnesium designed specifically to cross the blood brain barrier and replenish stores in the brain. Magtein is a branded form of magnesium L-threonate, a combination of magnesium with L-threonic acid, a metabolite of vitamin C. Because of this unique delivery system, the supplement dose is high—between 1,000 and 2,000 milligrams a day—while providing about 150 milligrams of elemental magnesium to the brain.

My Favorite Brands for Boosting Magnesium

