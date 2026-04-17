Menopause and the Brain: What the Research Really Says with Dr. Lauren Streicher

Hello, friends!

I hope you’re enjoying the Brain Health Kitchen podcast. Thank you so much for listening, sharing, and cheering us on as we move through Season 1. It means a lot to me.

This week’s episode is about a topic that comes up all the time for women in midlife, and one that still causes a lot of confusion and unnecessary fear: menopause and the brain.

I’m joined by Lauren Streicher MD, one of my most trusted sources for science-based menopause information. Lauren is a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern, a certified menopause practitioner, and the host of two terrific podcasts on menopause and women’s sexual health. She is smart, clear, deeply experienced, and so good at explaining what we know, what we do not know, and where women are still getting misleading information.

In this conversation, we talk about why brain fog is so common in perimenopause, why hot flashes are not something women should just “tough out,” and what the research really says about hormone therapy and brain health. We also get into testosterone, which is getting a lot of attention right now, and Lauren brings a much-needed dose of nuance to that conversation too.

I loved this discussion because it gets at something I care deeply about: helping women understand what is happening in their bodies and brains without panic, shame, or hype. Menopause is a transition, not a decline. But women deserve good information, thoughtful care, and clinicians who know how to individualize treatment.

I think you’re going to get a lot out of this one.

A new episode of The Brain Health Kitchen Podcast drops every Friday during Season 1. Watch here on Substack or YouTube or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

About Lauren Streicher, MD

Dr. Lauren Streicher is a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, a certified menopause practitioner, and a leading expert in midlife women’s health. She hosts the podcasts Inside Information: Midlife, Menopause, and More and Come Again: Sexuality and Orgasm, writes the Substack Menopause Insider, and is the bestselling author of multiple books on women’s health.

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Join Lauren Streicher MD’s Substack as a paying subscriber and enjoy 30% off:

30% off Menopause: The Inside Info

Paying and Founding Members of BHK: Bonus Materials

Paying subscribers: Scroll to the end of this post for your bonus materials for this week’s episode:

Annie & Jenny’s Review and Do summary: key takeaways from what we learned from Lauren + our curated list of action items.

5 Questions with Dr. Lauren Streicher: our discussion after the podcast

Menopause and the Brain: What the Research Really Says with Dr. Lauren Streicher

In this episode of the Brain Health Kitchen podcast, Dr. Annie Fenn is joined by Dr. Lauren Streicher, a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a leading expert in menopause medicine. Together, they explore what happens to the brain during perimenopause and menopause, including brain fog, hot flashes, sleep disruption, and the role of hormone therapy.

They discuss why brain fog during perimenopause is usually not a sign of dementia, what the research does and does not show about estrogen and Alzheimer’s prevention, why hot flashes deserve real medical attention, and how to think about testosterone with more caution and less hype.

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Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Dr. Lauren Streicher

07:21 Menopause and the brain

12:22 Brain fog, sleep, and hot flashes

19:45 Hormone therapy and timing

25:55 Starting hormone therapy after 60

34:45 Testosterone, libido, and side effects

45:03 Can hormone therapy prevent Alzheimer’s?

Links Mentioned

Connect with Dr. Lauren Streicher’s

The Menopause Society

SWAN Study (Study of Women Across the Nation)

Sponsor Links

Find out more about Better Brain. Read about my experience at Better Brain here.

Check out Annie’s favorite brain health nutrition products at NeuroReserve



Use Code: BHKPodcast for 10% off on Relevate, Revanta, or BHK EVOO.

Paid Subscriber Bonus Materials: Review & Do + 5 Questions For Dr. Lauren Streicher

Annie and Jenny’s Review & Do

Jenny’s Review

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