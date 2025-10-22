Truffles are mushrooms too! Shaving fresh white truffles over homemade tagliolini in Tuscany.

Ciao from Tuscany!

I am writing to you from the olive farm in Cetona, Tuscany where BHK EVOO comes from. It’s a special thrill to be here in the midst of the olive harvest and olive oil crush. Federico and his family at Podere Ricavo have been teaching me all about the business. Yesterday I even got to help pick some olives and follow them to the frantoia to see them crushed into oil.

Not only is it the season for harvesting olives, it’s the tail end of mushroom season. In Tuscany, that means it’s time to hunt for truffles. Thanks to Federico’s sweet dog Zita—who is an expert in sniffing out the white truffles—we were lucky to find enough to grate over homemade tagliolini for the whole family’s lunch.

Once the olive harvest is a wrap, I’ll share all the new things I learned about extra-virgin olive oil. Plus, I have some really good news about the next batch of BHK EVOO. My partners at NeuroReserve and I have been working with Podere Ricavo to replenish your supply. (Yes, we sold out of our first batch of BHK EVOO in just 2 months!). But for today’s newsletter, let’s talk about mushrooms.

Last month I wrote a guest post about mushrooms for Dr. Jake, author of Mental Health Movement. He asked me to sort fact from fiction about the health benefits of mushrooms. I’m talking about the culinary kind, like portobellos, shiitakes, cremini, and lion’s mane. (Dr. Jake wrote about the psychedelic kind in this post.)

There’s a lot of hype these days about the health benefits of mushrooms. For example, you may have read that certain mushrooms help grow the memory center of the brain. Myth or fact? I’ll get into that, below, along with a recipe for one of my favorite ways to cook with them: a Creamy Chestnut and Mushroom Soup.

Now, let’s sort out a few facts from all the mythology around mushrooms.

8 Things to Know About Mushrooms

1. Mushrooms are emerging as an important neuroprotective food

Fact! Mushrooms are good for the brain! In fact, the lowly mushroom is quickly becoming understood as a brain health superstar food. In my book, I call them out as “honorary vegetables” and recommend eating mushrooms at least twice a week.

A platter of grilled porcini at a trattoria in Tuscany.

