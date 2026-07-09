Hello, Brain Health Ambassadors.

By the time you read this, I’ll be celebrating another trip around the sun. Birthdays always make me pause and reflect…not just on getting older, but on how grateful I am to spend my days doing work that I truly love.

When I started Brain Health Kitchen, my goal was simple: to share the science of brain health in a way that was practical, delicious, and hopeful. I never imagined this community would grow into what it is today.

Whether you’ve been here from the beginning or just recently found your way to BHK, thank you. Your curiosity, thoughtful comments, questions, and support continue to inspire me every week.

I wanted to celebrate my birthday by giving something back to this incredible community.

Starting now through the weekend, I’m celebrating with a special birthday offer on new annual and gift subscriptions to Brain Health Kitchen. Plus, there’s more!

Free Subscribers

If you’ve been enjoying the free newsletters and have been thinking about becoming a paid subscriber, today is a great day to join us.

Enjoy 45% off an annual subscription (now through Sunday, July 12 at 11:59 PM MT) in celebration of my birthday.

Unlock full access to subscriber-only recipes, evidence-based articles, practical tips for protecting your brain, and a community dedicated to healthy aging.

45% Off New Annual Subscriptions

Give the Gift of Brain Health

Back in 2015 my friend Chaco told me: You aren’t just giving us recipes, Annie. You are giving us hope.

One of my greatest joys is seeing this community grow. If you have a friend or family member who would enjoy recipes, evidence-based brain health articles, and practical tips for living well, today is also a wonderful day to give them a subscription.

45% Off Gift Subscriptions

To My Paid Subscribers

Thank you. Gracias. Grazie mille!

For me, nothing tops getting to hang out with BHK subscribers in real life.

Your support allows me to spend countless hours reading research papers, testing recipes, interviewing experts, and creating content that helps people protect their brains through food and lifestyle. I truly couldn’t do this without you.

To celebrate both my birthday and the first birthday of BHK Extra Virgin Olive Oil, I’ve arranged a special birthday offer for all paid subscribers. Now through Sunday, July 12 at 11:59 pm MT, take 20% off any amount of the 2025/2026 harvest of BHK EVOO.

This is the biggest and most flexible discount to date for BHK EVOO and it’s private and exclusive for all of you. If you love BHK EVOO, this is the best time to stock up.

Order here and find your special discount code at the end of this post.

To My Founding/Cooking Club Members

I’ll also be sending you a separate Founding Members-only post with an even more special birthday discount code, so be sure to watch for that! Hint: you’ll be getting the deepest discount we have ever offered.

Join the Cooking Club

To everyone who has made BHK EVOO such a success over the past year, I am sending you all the biggest hugs of gratitude. Seeing so many of you bring this brain-healthy staple into your kitchens has been incredibly rewarding.

Our most recent harvest form 2025/2026 is very special to me. I traveled to Tuscany to help the team harvest the olives. I accompanied them in the truck on the way to the mill to be crushed. I watched, mesmerized, as the olive oil poured into vats before being transfered to a temperature-controlled, stainless steel vat. After, I shared the fruits of our labor with the Podere Ricavo family over an incredible home-cooked meal.

Harvesting olives for our BHK EVOO with the Podere Ricavo family.

BHK EVOO comes from a small family-owned and operated frantioia with the highest standards—and it shows in the quality and flavor of their EVOO. Everyone at Podere Ricavo—Federico, Guilia, and Maria—have whole-heartedly embraced our brain health mission. They are sending you all lots of love.

One More Birthday Surprise

My friends baked me this olive oil cake for an early birthday celebration!

I’m also excited to share that Foundation 2 of the BHK Course opens on Monday, July 13! If you’ve been thinking about joining the course, this is the best time to jump in. Plus, we just launched a scholarship program that will help make the course accessible to more people. More on this later, but you can check out the details and sign up at the link below.

Enroll in the BHK Course

By the time you read this, I’ll be paddling across a lake in the mountains, my phone on airplane mode, reflecting on another wonderful year.

Thank you for being part of this community and for helping spread the message that it’s never too early (or too late) to invest in brain health.

Cheers to another year of cooking, learning, and aging well together.

I’m always happy to hear from you. I’d love to know how you found BHK, what you’ve learned along the way, and how it’s going. And if you have any words of wisdom as I get deeper into this decade of life, I am all ears! Leave a comment

With gratitude,

Annie

Perks of having a July birthday: the summer sunsets!

45% Off New Annual Subscriptions