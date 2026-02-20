Hello, everyone. I’m so glad to hear that the brain health supplements mini-series has been helpful. That truly makes my day. My goal with this newsletter is to give you up-to-date, evidence-based information so you can make smart decisions about your brain health. Supplements can get confusing fast. I’m here to help you cut through the marketing and focus on what actually has solid evidence behind it. I’d hate to see you spend time and money on products that aren’t likely to benefit your brain.

If you’re just joining us, catch up on the mini-series here:

Now that you’re fluent in B vitamins, creatine, and cocoa flavanols, let’s turn to another critical brain nutrient: omega-3 fats.

Our brains rely on these fats to age well. Yet there’s tremendous confusion about what omega-3s are, how to get them through food, and when to supplement. Many people take omega-3 supplements but—sorry to break it to you—most products never meaningfully increase levels in the brain.

We’ll start with food. How much fish do you really need? What are the best sources? Can plants provide enough? Then we’ll cover when to consider supplementation, how much to take, how to test your levels, and whether concerns about atrial fibrillation should change your strategy.

Before diving into the myths and facts, here’s a quick refresher.

The Optimal Fat Content of a Brain-Healthy Diet

Getting the right fat balance is foundational for brain health. A well-structured pattern looks like this:

Mostly monounsaturated fats (~80%) from foods like olive oil, nuts, and seeds

Some polyunsaturated fats (~15%) , including omega-3s

Minimal saturated fat (≤5%), from meat, dairy, and coconut products

Omega-3s fall into the polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) category. Together, PUFAs and monounsaturated fats make up about 95% of the fat intake in the Mediterranean and MIND dietary patterns—two of the most well-studied brain-protective diets.

There are three main omega-3s:

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) – Found in fish and algae; the primary structural omega-3 in the brain.

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) – Found in cold-water fish and some algae; strongly linked to cardiovascular health.

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) – Found in nuts, seeds, whole grains, soy, and certain oils. It has systemic anti-inflammatory effects.

Omega-3s are “essential” because your body cannot make them. You must obtain them through diet or supplementation. In my book, I call them brain-friendly fats because low intake is consistently associated with higher Alzheimer’s risk.

And that brings us to the myths.

Myth #1: All omega-3s are the same.

Fact: The brain cares which omega-3 you’re talking about.

All omega-3s have anti-inflammatory effects in the body. But only DHA and EPA meaningfully cross the blood–brain barrier. Once there, they don’t just reduce inflammation—they become part of neuronal membranes and help maintain the integrity of the blood–brain barrier itself.

DHA, in particular, is a structural nutrient for the brain. Higher DHA status is consistently associated with better cognitive aging and lower Alzheimer’s risk.

Myth #2: I can get all the omega-3s I need from plants.

Fact: Very little plant-based ALA converts into DHA.

Plant foods rich in ALA—flaxseeds, walnuts, chia, quinoa—are healthful and should absolutely be included in a brain-friendly diet. But ALA can’t get into the brain on its own, since it lacks the lipid-loving structure needed for active transport. And only a negligible amount (between 1 and 5%) gets converted into DHA.

Brain-specific omega-3s primarily come from fish, seafood, and algae.

If you avoid fish entirely, supplementation becomes much more compelling. Algae-derived DHA/EPA is an option for strict plant-based eaters. That said, we have less data on whether algae-derived omega-3s raise brain DHA to the same degree as marine sources. If you are open to fish-based options, they remain the most studied source.

Myth #3: Eating fish a few times a week covers all my needs.

Fact: Most diets fall far short.

Experts often recommend 1–2 grams per day of combined DHA and EPA for optimal brain health. Average U.S. intake is closer to 200 mg per day. Plus, our seafood tends to be served well-done or even fried, cooking methods that deplete the delicate omega-3 fats.

To reach 1–2 grams daily, you’d need roughly a 3–4 ounce serving of high–omega-3 fish almost every day. Most people simply aren’t eating that much.

Myth #4: All fish provide similar amounts of DHA and EPA.

Fact: Omega-3 content varies dramatically.

Think of fish in tiers:

High (1–1.5 g per serving)

Moderate (500 mg–1 g per serving)

Low (<500 mg per serving)

Excerpted from The Brain Health Kitchen book by Annie Fenn, MD. Artisan Books 2023.

The Fish & Seafood Pyramid from my book shows the most omega-3-rich choices at the bottom (cold water and little fish), which also tend to be more planet-friendly and lower in heavy metals like mercury. To take microplastic exposure into account, learn about best choices in this post:

If you’re not regularly eating high–omega-3 fish, supplementation may make sense.

Myth #5: The optimal dose is the same for everyone.

Fact: ApoE4 carriers likely need more.

