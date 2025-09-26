Open Thread #9: Medications That May Increase Dementia Risk
Send me your questions for an upcoming guest post by psychiatrist Dr. Jake Goodman
Hello, friends. I am writing to you from seat 36E on my way to Italy. This was not my first choice for a seat, way in the back of the plane in the middle. But after one missed flight and a complex rebooking, I am grateful to be on my way at all! Soon I’ll be meeting guests in Sardinia for the next BHK Brain Health Retreat. My laptop is charged up and I am enjoying uninterrupted time to write you about an upcoming post.
If you’re new here, welcome to Open Thread! We’ve had Open Thread discussions about our favorite books and podcasts. We’ve discussed our challenges with certain foods, blood sugar balance, and perimenopause. These open forums are meant to be a place to chat with other subscribers, tell me what’s on your mind, and get your questions answered.
Today’s thread is about medications and dementia
I’ve been getting a lot of questions about whether certain medications may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia. Perhaps one of these headlines got your attention recently:
The common medication that can raise your risk of dementia (Newsweek)
Can antidepressants speed up cognitive decline in dementia? (Medical News Today)
These medications could give you dementia if you take them too often—two are over-the-counter (NYPost)
As you can probably appreciate, it’s a complicated topic to study. For example: depression is listed as one of the 14 modifiable risk factors for dementia (according to the Lancet Commission). How does one sort out the impact of having depression from that of taking antidepressants?
To get a clearer understanding of the impact of meds on dementia risk, I reached out to my friend Dr. Jake Goodman. You may know Jake from his Substack . As a psychiatrist, Jake is exceptionally well-versed in how prescription and over-the-counter meds affect the brain. Jake has graciously offered to write a guest post for the BHK community on this topic next month.
This is your chance to ask Dr. Jake any questions you may have about medications you or a loved one are taking.
Do you worry about balancing the need to take certain medications and the brain health risk they may pose?
Are you concerned for a loved one who takes medication purported to increase dementia?
Next week I’ll take a few days to get settled in Cagliari where I am enrolled in conversational Italian classes. Then I’ll be back to resume our discussion of the different types of dementia, along with a replay of the U.S. POINTER study webinar and a handy one-sheet summarizing my 4-Point POINTER Plan. Have a fabulous weekend, friends.
Send me your questions and brain health concerns about medications and I’ll pass them along to Dr. Jake.
Love,
Annie
Brain Health Retreats Update
Want to join me on a Brain Health Retreat this year? For detailed information about each trip, click on the links below or tap on RETREATS on the homepage.
BHK Retreat at Rancho La Puerta, Mexico, November 15-22. 2025. Join me at the Ranch during Brain Health Week for a special retreat within a retreat. To register or submit questions, contact Donna Sher at 858.449.3672 or email her at dsher52@hotmail.com.
Sardinia’s Secrets For a Long and Healthy Life, October 12 to 19, 2025. Registration is now closed. If you’d like to join next year, get on the list for Sardinia 2026 by calling 877-298-9677.
Costa Rica in February 5 to 10, 2026. Fitness + brain health in the jungle by the beach! This retreat is 100% plant-based and alcohol-free. This retreat is SOLD OUT. Join the waitlist here.
I would love to hear anything Jake has to say on HRT and dementia risk, specifically for people (like me) who missed or are on the far cusp on that ten year window after menopause where HRT is most effective.
Hi Annie… many of us are on statins and I’m wondering if there’s any evidence that they impact dementia? Thanks.