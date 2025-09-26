Hello, friends. I am writing to you from seat 36E on my way to Italy. This was not my first choice for a seat, way in the back of the plane in the middle. But after one missed flight and a complex rebooking, I am grateful to be on my way at all! Soon I’ll be meeting guests in Sardinia for the next BHK Brain Health Retreat. My laptop is charged up and I am enjoying uninterrupted time to write you about an upcoming post.

If you’re new here, welcome to Open Thread! We’ve had Open Thread discussions about our favorite books and podcasts. We’ve discussed our challenges with certain foods, blood sugar balance, and perimenopause. These open forums are meant to be a place to chat with other subscribers, tell me what’s on your mind, and get your questions answered.

Today’s thread is about medications and dementia

I’ve been getting a lot of questions about whether certain medications may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia. Perhaps one of these headlines got your attention recently:

As you can probably appreciate, it’s a complicated topic to study. For example: depression is listed as one of the 14 modifiable risk factors for dementia (according to the Lancet Commission). How does one sort out the impact of having depression from that of taking antidepressants?

To get a clearer understanding of the impact of meds on dementia risk, I reached out to my friend Dr. Jake Goodman. You may know Jake from his Substack Mental Health Movement by Dr. Jake Goodman As a psychiatrist, Jake is exceptionally well-versed in how prescription and over-the-counter meds affect the brain. Jake has graciously offered to write a guest post for the BHK community on this topic next month.

This is your chance to ask Dr. Jake any questions you may have about medications you or a loved one are taking.

Do you worry about balancing the need to take certain medications and the brain health risk they may pose? Are you concerned for a loved one who takes medication purported to increase dementia? Leave a comment

Next week I’ll take a few days to get settled in Cagliari where I am enrolled in conversational Italian classes. Then I’ll be back to resume our discussion of the different types of dementia, along with a replay of the U.S. POINTER study webinar and a handy one-sheet summarizing my 4-Point POINTER Plan. Have a fabulous weekend, friends.

Send me your questions and brain health concerns about medications and I’ll pass them along to Dr. Jake.

Love,

Annie

