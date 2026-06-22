Protein-Boosted Chilled Summer Soups
We are going beyond gazpacho for this week's Cooking Club!
Hello, Founding Members! I am looking forward to seeing you all on Zoom for our next Cooking Club this Sunday, June 28 at 3 pm MT. All the votes are in: it’s Chilled Summer Soups by a landslide. We’ll be making easy gazpachos: a white version made with almonds and green grapes and a vibrant Green Goddess gazpacho with edamame. Using the June farmers markets as our inspiration, each recipe is flexible and is boosted with protein and fiber.
Plus, we’ll be having a discussion about the new cholesterol guidelines. What do they mean for your brain heatlh? Bring your questions to the Q &A or submit in advance by leaving a message below.
Founding Members Cooking Club + Q&A
Protein-Boosted Gazpachos
Green Goddess Gazpacho with Edamame and Herbs
Protein-Boosted White Gazpacho with Grapes
Sunday, June 28
3:00 - 4:15 pm MT
Topic to discuss: the new cholesterol guidelines
Plus an update on our trip to Greece!
Everyone is welcome to join the Cooking Club! We meet live on Zoom four times a year to cook simple, brain-healthy recipes and explore a timely topic in brain health. Cook along with me or just sit back and enjoy the conversation.
You can submit questions in advance or ask them live during the Q&A. Annual subscribers: upgrade to Founding Member and classes are just $35.
Can’t make it live? No problem. You’ll receive a recording of the class along with a recap so you can watch whenever it works for you.