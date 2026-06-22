Hello, Founding Members! I am looking forward to seeing you all on Zoom for our next Cooking Club this Sunday, June 28 at 3 pm MT. All the votes are in: it’s Chilled Summer Soups by a landslide. We’ll be making easy gazpachos: a white version made with almonds and green grapes and a vibrant Green Goddess gazpacho with edamame. Using the June farmers markets as our inspiration, each recipe is flexible and is boosted with protein and fiber.

Plus, we’ll be having a discussion about the new cholesterol guidelines. What do they mean for your brain heatlh? Bring your questions to the Q &A or submit in advance by leaving a message below.

Founding Members Cooking Club + Q&A

Protein-Boosted Gazpachos

Green Goddess Gazpacho with Edamame and Herbs

Protein-Boosted White Gazpacho with Grapes

Sunday, June 28

3:00 - 4:15 pm MT

Topic to discuss: the new cholesterol guidelines

Plus an update on our trip to Greece!

Everyone is welcome to join the Cooking Club! We meet live on Zoom four times a year to cook simple, brain-healthy recipes and explore a timely topic in brain health. Cook along with me or just sit back and enjoy the conversation. You can submit questions in advance or ask them live during the Q&A. Annual subscribers: upgrade to Founding Member and classes are just $35. Can’t make it live? No problem. You’ll receive a recording of the class along with a recap so you can watch whenever it works for you.

Join the Cooking Club

Please find below the recipes and zoom link. Submit your questions for the Q & A here:

Leave a comment