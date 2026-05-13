Pumpkin Blueberry Hemp Muffins
An easy, irresistible muffin packed with fiber, protein, and brain health nutrients
Hello, everyone. I am writing to you from a mountaintop Blue Zone village in Sardinia where I’ll be spending the next few weeks. My time here has been equal parts writing sabbatical, research for upcoming brain health retreats, and adventure. For me, it’s the perfect vacation.
I’ll write soon about the day-to-day rythms of life in a Blue Zone, but today I had a special request for this recipe for Pumpkin Blueberry Hemp Muffins. In fact, two BHK subscribers reached out to me looking for the very same muffin recipe! Scroll down for the recipe, and if you make them, please send me a photo.
First, a few announcements:
Substack Live: Applying the Blue Zone Principles to Everyday Life: Join me on May 18 at 12 pm MT in conversation with Pam Fullenweider MS, RDN of Fully Mediterranean . I’ll be speaking to you from the town of Baunei, one of the first ever Blue Zone villages discovered in the world. Look for the invitation Fully Mediterranean .
The BHK Course is now in session! My new Brain Health Kitchen Course is built directly from the semester-long brain health course I teach to pre-med students — structured, comprehensive, and designed to take you from curious to truly informed, step by step. We launched over Mother’s Day weekend and I’ve been enjoying meeting everyone in the chat. But don’t worry, you can dive into this self-paced course anytime. Learn more about the course here. I look forward to seeing all the BHK students in the live Q & A on March 22, 2026.
Catch up on the BHK Podcast: Now that we are well into Season 1, I don’t want you to miss out any of our guests—including fellow Substackers Dr. Lauren Streicher and Dr. Tommy Wood. Plus Emma Heming Willis on caregiving, Dr. Trisha Pasricha on how your gut influences your brain, and Dr. Ray Dorsey on preventing Parkinson’s.
Thanks to our amazing sponsors —NeuroReserve / MindFully Living and BetterBrain—these conversations are free for everyone. A new episode drops every Friday. Watch or listen for free on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Or be the first to hear each new episode right here on Substack. This Friday I’ll be sharing part 2 of my conversation with gastroenterologist Dr. Will Bulsiewicz about the gut-brain-immune axis.
Your favorite BHK podcast episode so far? The one in which co-producer Jenny and I discuss 6 foods that accelerate brain aging.
Now, let’s make my favorite blueberry muffins!
Pumpkin Blueberry Hemp Muffins
These better-for-you blueberry muffins are low in sugar, rich in fiber, and brimming with juicy blueberries. Hemp seeds (also called hemp hearts) are more than tiny nutrional powerhouses; they also create a nice, crunchy topping for the muffin’s dome. Made with a nutrient-dense combination of almond and oat flours, these muffins are also naturally gluten-free.