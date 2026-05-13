The Pumpkin Blueberry Hemp Muffin recipe, by special request!

Hello, everyone. I am writing to you from a mountaintop Blue Zone village in Sardinia where I’ll be spending the next few weeks. My time here has been equal parts writing sabbatical, research for upcoming brain health retreats, and adventure. For me, it’s the perfect vacation.

I’ll write soon about the day-to-day rythms of life in a Blue Zone, but today I had a special request for this recipe for Pumpkin Blueberry Hemp Muffins. In fact, two BHK subscribers reached out to me looking for the very same muffin recipe! Scroll down for the recipe, and if you make them, please send me a photo.

First, a few announcements:

Registration is now open

Your favorite BHK podcast episode so far? The one in which co-producer Jenny and I discuss 6 foods that accelerate brain aging.

Now, let’s make my favorite blueberry muffins!

Pumpkin Blueberry Hemp Muffins

These better-for-you blueberry muffins are low in sugar, rich in fiber, and brimming with juicy blueberries. Hemp seeds (also called hemp hearts) are more than tiny nutrional powerhouses; they also create a nice, crunchy topping for the muffin’s dome. Made with a nutrient-dense combination of almond and oat flours, these muffins are also naturally gluten-free.

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