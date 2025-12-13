Hello, everyone! For this Saturday’s brain-healthy soup, I wanted to give you a recipe that is:

Easy on the cook. Minimal slicing and dicing, ready from start to finish in under an hour.

A one-bowl meal. A substantial soup that gives you lots of brain-healthy foods in one pot.

Flexible. Ingredient swaps welcome! Use what you have in your pantry, fridge, and freezer.

A crowdpleaser. A bright, cheery soup that everyone loves.

As I peered into my pantry, dreaming up a new soup recipe for you this week, my eyes landed on a bag of red lentils. Many of my recipes feature black beluga, du Puy, and plain brown lentils. After racking my brain, the only red lentil recipe I recall is for the Red Lentil Falafal Burgers in my book. Which is funny because I eat red lentils a lot!

I love how red lentils cook quickly and collapse into a creamy soup, no blending required. Plus, they are lower in fiber than other lentils, so more accessible to people who may have difficulty digesting legumes. And get this—red lentils are an excellent source of insoluble fiber, which is what your gut microbiota need to flourish.

I got right to work to make you a red lentil soup that is easy, one-pot meal, flexible, and crowdpleasing.

This soup was a winner from the start. The lentils became creamy as they cooked in the light broth, and the handfuls of spinach wilted into the background, offering you a full serving of greens. To minimize chopping, I call for 3 sliced leeks, but you could use an onion or scallions if that’s what you have on hand. Make the soup with gulf shrimp, as I did, or use scallops or cubes of salmon. Even easier, open a can of tinned fish. (There are some great options from Patagonia Provisions in my gift guide). For an entirely plant-based soup, slip cubes of silken tofu into the soup just before serving.

However you make the red lentil soup, I hope you love it. If it eases your cooking life a little in the busy days to come, please let me know.

If you are just joining us, this is the fifth in our series of soup recipes I’ve been sharing each Saturday morning.

Before we get to the recipe, a few announcements:

RECIPE: Red Lentil Soup with Lemon Shrimp

If you love the Spiced Scallops with Curried Beluga Lentils on page 150 of my book, I think you’ll like this soup, too. This is a brothier version of that dish made with red lentils and a streamlined ingredient list. It is very flexible so use whatever you have on hand. The soup makes great leftovers and can be frozen for effortless future meals.

