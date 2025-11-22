Enjoying Annie’s Soup with my students at Rancho La Puerta.

Hello, everyone. I am writing to you from Rancho La Puerta where I just wrapped up three days of cooking classes. I am happy to report that last week’s broccoli soup recipe was a huge hit! I hope you’ve been enjoying it!

Today, I’m sharing the second in our series of easy, nourishing soups that are also good for your brain. I made this soup with my students last night—a roasted tomato soup with white beans and lemony braised chard—and I can’t wait for you to try it.

Next time I’ll share the menus from my classes at Rancho La Puerta with links to the recipes. I created these menus with Thanksgiving in mind—most of the recipes are easy to make ahead and would look beautiful on any holiday table.

A few announcements:

Founding Members: Our next cooking class and kitchen chat will be on Sunday December 7, 2025. I’ll be emailing you this week to see what you’d like to cook and which topics you'd like to discuss for the Q and A. Everyone is welcome to join this live-on-zoom class held each season: upgrade to Founding Member and I’ll add you to the list. Upgrade to Founding Member

BHK EVOO is back in stock! Our second shipment of Brain Health Kitchen Extra-Virgin Olive Oil has safely arrived from Tuscany and is now shipping. Our holiday special is still in effect, too—when you buy 3 tins you also get a beautiful BHK & NeuroReserve branded apron made from high-quality cotton linen with roomy pockets!

Here’s a quick story about today’s soup.

A food memory of Sicily

Brain health retreat guest Mary enjoys the original Annie's Soup; Hotel Gutkowski looks out over the Ionian Sea.

As I plated the roasted tomato and white bean soup for my students, the aroma took me back. I was hosting a brain health retreat in Ortigia, Sicily at the cozy, family-owned Hotel Gutkowski. Antonio, the hotel restaurant’s manager, head chef Sergio, and I created a brain-healthy menu for our guests. Eating for brain health was a new concept for them that they embraced enthusiastically. After all, their restaurant served modern renditions of Sicilian cucina povera. In Antonio’s words: “we make peasant food sexy.”

On the third day of the retreat I was on the hotel’s rooftop sipping white wine and nibbling olives in the hot afternoon sun. Antonio and Sergio came up from the kitchen with silly grins like they couldn’t wait to tell me a secret. “We made something for you,” they said. “We’re calling it Annie’s Soup.” They placed a bowl of soup on the table and lifted its lid. The aroma of roasted tomatoes, fennel, and mint rose from the steam. Several dollops of pistachio-tahini pesto floated like little islands on top. A warm salad of lemony braised greens sat in the center. And of course it was finished with a generous swirl of extra-virgin olive oil.

Their soup was a Sicilian take on all my favorite brain-healthy foods. It’s a perfect example of the cucina povera of southern Italy—transforming simple, humble ingredients into something deeply flavorful and satisfying. It remains one of the best things I’ve ever eaten in Sicily.

For me, the soup is more than just a delicious recipe. It speaks to the generosity of Sicilian people and to the power food has over memory. I’ll never forget how happy it made Antonio and Sergio to see me slurping with such enjoyment, using my bread to mop up every last drop.

The next time I returned to the Hotel Gutkowski, I was delighted to see that Annie’s Soup was a permanent menu item, with ingredients that changed seasonally. If you go there, please order it and say hi to everyone for me!

Annie’s Soup with Lemony Braised Greens

