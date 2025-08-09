Hello, friends. I am sad to tell you that our beloved Orzo passed away a few days ago. If you’ve been reading this newsletter for awhile, you may recall me writing about Orzo and his little sister Livvie. Orzo is the one who was often sprawled across my feet as I write to you, his chin pressed against my legs. If I tapped away at the computer for too long, he’d swipe at my right hand with his paw. If my hand went back to the keyboard, he’d swipe again and softly groan.

Orzo has probably shaved years off my life by not letting me sit for too long!

Yesterday when I sat down to write your Friday newsletter, my brain kept pulling me away. My office smelled like popcorn and salmon, Orzo’s signature scent. My grieving brain kept searching for him. I took my laptop outside to write, but Orzo was rolling in the grass. He was in the squirrels clamoring from the pine tree to the roof. He was in the sky. Orzo was everywhere but nowhere to be found.

I gave up writing and looked high and low for my copy of Dog Songs, a book of poems by Mary Oliver. This is the book I always give friends when a dog dies. Then my friend Catherine texted me a passage from her copy:

“You may not agree, you may not care, but if you are holding this book you should know that of all the sights I love in this world—and there are plenty—very near the top of the list is this one: dogs without leashes.“ Mary Oliver

Almost three years ago Orzo was diagnosed with a large tumor in his chest. All the docs agreed he had only a few months to live. We were devastated. I had his portrait done by the incredibly talented artist Karen Springate to give to my husband that Christmas. We love how she captured his quirky curls and his goofball personality.

Orzo made it to that Christmas and the next one. The tumor, it turns out, was benign. It got the best of him eventually but we got to spend three more years with sweet Orzo. He kept living large! We took him backpacking and whitewater rafting on the Snake River. He went skiing and mountain biking and fishing. He celebrated my 60th birthday with me. When I had knee surgery, he stuck to me like glue. Three years with a dog that we thought would be gone was an incredible gift.

I never got Orzo’s portrait framed. Instead, I stashed it away out of sight. Maybe I thought that by keeping it in storage he would never die?

If you have a dog in your life, please give him an extra big bear hug today in Orzo’s honor. They are here for such a short time. And if you’ve lost a beloved dog, I would love to hear more! Maybe your dogs stories will help fill the hole in my heart.

I’ll be back next week with a recap of Dairy and the Brain. And a recipe or two (god-willing). Thank you for being here.

Love,

Annie