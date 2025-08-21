Source: Aron et al, Nature 2025.

Hello, brain health ambassadors. It’s been awhile since I’ve written to you from an airplane. Well, my summer vacation is off to a rough start. I’ve been traveling for more than 24 hours and have only gotten as far as Chicago. I should be riding a bike in the Netherlands by now. Instead I am staring down a package of Chocolate Quinoa Crisps. Are they worth breaking my “no airplane food” policy? At any rate, I’ve had lots of time to get to the bottom of our next topic: lithium.

A remarkable new study published in Nature suggests lithium is a nutrient that protects the brain from Alzheimer’s. We’ve known for a long time that lithium deficiency can make the brain more vulnerable to neurodegenerative diseases. Most of the research, however, has been in animals. Now, scientists are bridging the gap between mouse and human data. There are no definitive answers, but this new study is closer to proving lithium is both a brain health nutrient and a potential drug to treat Alzheimer’s.

I’ll get into what we know now about lithium for the brain, below. But first, a few announcements:

BHK EVOO is selling out fast! Subscriber Cindy W. just made my day by sending a photo of her grandson happily pouring it over blueberries. I love seeing the creative (and sometimes surprising!) ways you’re using my extra-virgin olive oil in your kitchens. In collaboration with my partners at NeuroReserve, we are down to the last third of this batch. If you’d like some for the holidays, now’s the time to order—just store it in a cool place until Thanksgiving and you’ll have a thoughtful hostess gift or a delicious treat to share. Subscribers can use the discount code BHKEVOO. Founding Members: your code is in this post. And if you have a fun EVOO moment to share, please send me a photo!

Escape to Italy: October 12-19, 2025! We have a fun group for Italy this fall and thanks to a handful of cancellations, there is room for a few more. I’ve adjusted the itinerary to allow an extra day in Cagliari, a city with great shopping, restaurants, and hiking. Spontaneous travelers—this is your sign! Sign up by August 25, 2025 and I will see you in Sardinia! Call 877-298-9677 or reply to this email and I’ll connect you with my team. Brain Health Week is back: November 15–22, 2025. I am returning to Rancho La Puerta in Tecate, Mexico to host a brain health focused program at this wellness destination. Besides teaching cooking classes, I’ll be joined by Dr. Sarah-Anne Schumann, a Harvard-trained lifestyle medicine physician and plant-based culinary expert. Together, we’ll share a series of talks on all aspects of brain health. I’m also hosting a small Brain Health Retreat that week at Rancho La Puerta. For special discounts and perks, contact our coordinator Donna Sher at 858.449.3672 or dsher52@hotmail.com.

3 things to know about lithium

Scientists have been investigating the role of lithium in brain health for decades. Here’s what we know:

Manage Your Subscription