Hello brain health ambassadors! I ran into a friend the other day who said she just came from having an IV infusion at the local medical spa. I went right into doctor/friend mode, asking about how they washed her skin, handled the needles, and of course the content of the infusion. “Lots of vitamins,” she said, “and this new one I really like called NAD+. It perks me up when I’m feeling run down. It’s supposed to be good for the brain. Have you heard of it?”

I’ve been a women’s health physician for a long time and have seen more “anti-aging” fads than I can count. NAD+ is nothing new; it’s been marketed for more than a decade as a supplement that can extend longevity. As far as I knew, there were some promising NAD+ studies in mice but human trials have been disappointing.

Many of you have asked me about NAD+ as a brain health supplement. Today we’re diving into this molecule’s fascinating story. I’m putting my skepticism aside to take a fresh look at NAD+ through the lens of brain health. Does it deserve a place in your evidence-based supplement regimen?

This is the second in our mini-series about brain health supplements. In case you missed the first one, you can read all about creatine here.

Medical spas and brain health vitamins

Medical spas are becoming increasingly common as people seek quick and effective ways to enhance their health and wellness. NAD+ is a supplement available in many forms—as a pill, powder, nasal spray, injection, or IV infusion. Where I live (a high altitude mountain town), IV therapy is especially popular. Giving a vitamin directly into the bloodstream bypasses the digestive system, allowing for enhanced absorption. Plus, there’s the added appeal of getting a quick boost in hydration.

Before diving into Pub Med to sift through the latest studies, I had to check out how NAD+ was being presented at the local medical spa. There I found a menu of IV services with vitamin cocktails with names like Alpenglow (B vitamins, selenium, magnesium), River Run (helps with hangovers and altitude sickness), and The Grand (to establish equilibrium rapidly). Prices range from $199 to $349. You can add NAD+ to any of these infusions, too, for an additional $500 for 250 mg up to $1000 for 750 mg. Here’s what the medical spa says about NAD+:

This powerful infusion boosts cellular energy, supports brain function, and promotes anti-aging by enhancing DNA repair. Ideal for combating fatigue, improving cognitive performance, and fostering overall well-being.

What, exactly, is NAD+?

NAD+ is a form of NAD, also known as nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, a coenzyme found naturally in the cells of the body. It’s a “helper molecule,” which means it mediates chemical reactions. NAD does have an important role in helping mitochondria crank out ATP, an energy source for all cellular functions. (If you read last week’s post about creatine, you’ll recall that creatine also helps with ATP production in muscle and brain cells.)

NAD does more than help make ATP, though. It helps repair age-related damage to DNA, quelling inflammation, helping cells communicate, regulating circadian rhythm, and more. Its role in repairing cells with age is probably just as important as its energy-producing job. Plus, NAD production declines with age. Hence, replenishing NAD could pick up the energy-producing pace and help cells stay “young,” right? No wonder it’s been the darling of the anti-aging world.

NAD comes in many forms and doses

NAD is not one thing. It’s more like a handful of molecules at different biochemical stages in constant flux. Some researchers refer to this as the “NAD metabolome.” There are enough metabolic pathways for NAD to make your head spin.

There are no established recommended dosages. Oral NAD supplements start around 100–250 milligrams, which may be taken multiple times per day. IV infusions, as noted above, can go up to 750 mg.

When you take NAD as a supplement, it can be in one or any combination of these formulas:

NAD+—holds a positive charge (because it lacks an electron); due to its poor absorption via the GI tract, it’s often given IV.

NADH—neutral (it gains an electron); stable enough to be ingested as a pill.

NR (nicotinamide riboside) and NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide)—both are types of vitamin B3 (niacin). These are the building blocks of NAD+; taken orally as a precursor form instead of taking NAD+ or NADH.

NAD taken in pill form gets metabolized by the gut microbiome. These NAD derivatives travel via the bloodstream to have action on pretty much every organ in the body.

Here’s a fun fact: your gut microbes can synthesize NAD de novo from fiber. Should we skip the NAD supplement and just consume more fiber?

NAD is ubiquitous

It’s easy to see why there is much excitement about NAD supplementation. It seems to have a hand in just about every action in the body, from energizing mitochondria to quelling inflammation to improving sleep.

Proposed mechanisms of various NAD forms in the body. Source: Nature et al, 2025.

Is pushing back against aging as simple as increasing the NAD pool available to cells?

Here’s what we know so far.

