Socca Pan Pizza with baby artichokes, asparagus, roasted tomaotes and a preserved lemon cashew cheese.

Hello Founding Members! Our next Cooking Club is Sunday, March 15 at 4 pm MT. I look forward to seeing everyone, and guess what? It’s going to be Pizza Night. Find all the details and zoom link, below.

About Socca Pizza

When you voted on what to cook, Socca Pizza came out on top. So I’ve been working on a few different ways to make pizza with a chickpea flour crust, reminiscent of the street food you may have had in France (socca) or Sicily (farinata).

Chickpea flour pizza dough is flavorful, satiating, and rich in protein; after all, the flour is ground up garbanzo beans. It’s a delicious gluten-free alt to wheat-based pizza crust.

I have two versions for you. The first one, pictured above, I’m calling Socca Deep Dish Pizza with Spring Veggies—a thick and hearty flatbread, sturdy enough for piling on all your favorite toppings. The second, below, is a basic Socca Skillet Pizza with a thinner, crispier crust. It’s made in a round skillet on the stove and finished in the oven.

The batter is best made ahead of time (at least 30 minutes and up to 24 hours) so the chickpea flour develops flavor. You can bake the “crust” in advance, too. When it’s time to eat, just assemble the pizza and pop it in the oven or under the broiler. I love how quickly both of these pizzas came together.

Find the socca pizza crust recipes below, along with my recipe for Lemony Cashew Cheese and suggested toppings. Note: all the recipes are in draft form. I’ll give you the final versions in a downloadable pdf a few days after the class.

Topics for Discussion

Before we get into the cooking, I’ve had a few topic requests for our Q & A:

Sleep . Why is it so difficult for some of us to achieve high-quality sleep? Does tracking sleep metrics increase stress over sleep? And what about sleeping pills? I don’t recommend sleeping pills for a number of reasons but there is a new class of drugs worth discussing—the Dual Orexin Receptor Antagonists (DORAs). These sleeping pills have been shown to improve sleep quality by reducing abnormal proteins in the brain, thus offering better sleep and neuroprotection. Are DORAs too good to be true? Let’s discuss.

Brain health during trying times. With so much going on in the world, focusing on brain health can feel overwhelming. Is anyone else grappling with how to take care of themselves while existential worry about the world continues to build?