Summer Highlights: Build a More Resilient Brain with Dr. Tommy Wood

Hello, friends!

Last week we wrapped up Season 1 of the Brain Health Kitchen Podcast with a fascinating conversation about omega-3s and brain health with Dr. Ed Park. As I closed out that episode, I found myself feeling incredibly grateful—for our wonderful guests, for the conversations we’ve had, and most of all, for you.

Whether you’ve listened to one episode or every single one, thank you for spending your time with us. Launching this podcast has been one of the highlights of my year, and seeing so many of you tune in, share episodes with friends, and send thoughtful questions has been deeply rewarding.

While our team takes a short production break, I’m excited to bring you Summer Highlights—a special series featuring some of the most memorable and useful conversations from Season 1. These are the episodes I find myself recommending again and again because their lessons are just as relevant today as when they first aired.

We’ll be back this fall with Season 2, featuring an exciting lineup of new guests and fresh conversations about food, lifestyle, neuroscience, and the everyday habits that help protect our brains for years to come. I can’t wait to share what’s ahead.

We’re kicking off our Summer Highlights series with one of my favorite conversations: Dr. Tommy Wood, author of The Stimulated Mind: Future-Proof Your Brain From Dementia and Stay Sharp at Any Age.

Tommy’s work feels especially timely because he helps us understand what our brains truly need in a world filled with constant notifications, endless information, too much sitting, and very little quiet. He has a remarkable gift for taking complex neuroscience and turning it into practical, hopeful advice that anyone can use. Rather than focusing on fear, he shows us how everyday choices can build cognitive reserve, increase resilience, and help us stay sharper throughout our lives.

In this episode, you’ll learn why creating more cognitive headroom may be one of the most important things you can do for your brain, how simple exercise snacks throughout the day can improve brain function, and why some of the memory lapses we worry about may actually be problems with attention, not memory itself.

If you missed this conversation the first time around—or if it’s been a while since you listened—I hope you’ll enjoy revisiting it with fresh ears.

Thanks again for being part of the Brain Health Kitchen community. I’ll see you back here next week for another Summer Highlight.

Love,

Annie and the BHK Team

Catch up on Season 1. Watch here on Substack or YouTube or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

About Dr. Tommy Wood

Tommy’s book is now available wherever books are sold.

Tommy Wood is a physician, neuroscientist, performance coach, and researcher. He calls himself an elite-­level professional nerd! He is currently an associate professor of pediatrics and neuroscience at the University of Washington, where his research focuses on brain health across the lifespan. This includes therapies for newborn brain injury, prevention and treatment of adult brain trauma, and factors that contribute to long-­ term cognitive function and decline.

I first met Tommy through the pages of his extensive scientific work published in journals, such as this one about how strength training may change the structure of the brain, making it more resistant to Alzheimer’s. Our paths crossed in real life when I discovered he was a clinical advisor to our podcast sponsor Better Brain. When I discovered Tommy Wood, BM BCh (MD), PhD was also on Substack as the co-author with Josh Turknett, MD of Better Brain Fitness, I became an avid reader and listener of their podcast.

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BHK Podcast Listeners: Don’t miss your special offers

The lastest harvest of BHK EVOO is on its way from Tuscany. Available for pre-order now.

Our founding sponsor NeuroReserve has a special discount code that can be applied to their brain health nutrition products: Relevate (a brain-specific mix of omega-3 fats and micronutrients), Revanta creatine (a pure-grade highly dissolvable creatine monohydrate), and the new release of BHK EVOO—our high polyphenol extra-virgin olive oil, imported from Tuscany. Order here and use code BHKPODCAST at checkout for 10% off.

If you are curious about having a brain health check-up, our founding sponsor Better Brain is offering BHK Podcast subscribers a special deal: use code AFENN50 for $50 off your assessment, which includes key biomarkers for brain health. Check them out at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Enrollment is open! I am especially excited about launching Foundation 2, the module of the course that delves into the brain-metabolism connection. With this course, I am able to give you the most up-to-date brain health science, sometimes even before I publish it in my Substack newsletter. Plus, step-by-step food and kitchen guidance and a community learning alongside you. I look forward to seeing everyone on August 3 for a live Q and A.

Learn month to month, or purchase the whole course. Just for BHK Podcast listeners, get $50 off the whole course by using this link.

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The BHK Podcast Sponsors

I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

NeuroReserve is a brain health nutrition company dedicated to bringing us high-quality, science-backed supplements—including Relevate—a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids, and Revanta, a pure-grade creatine. These products have earned a spot in my daily routine—I think of them as brain health self-care! I’ve known the team at NeuroReserve for many years, and you can learn more about their commitment to brain health and research-backed nutritional products at NeuroReserve.com. This podcast is also proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through BetterBrain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Learn more at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Show Notes

How do we build a brain that can stay resilient as we age?

In this summer highlight, Dr. Annie Fenn revisits her conversation with Dr. Tommy Wood, author of The Stimulated Mind: Future-Proof Your Brain from Dementia and Stay Sharp at Any Age.

Tommy explains the idea of cognitive headroom: building more brain reserve and resilience now so we have a greater buffer against aging, stress, and disease later. He also shares why even brief “exercise snacks” can benefit the brain, especially when they break up long periods of sitting.

Finally, Annie and Tommy explore why many everyday memory lapses may begin with attention. Constant task-switching, scrolling, and information overload can make it harder for the brain to encode what we are trying to remember.

You’ll learn how small, practical choices—moving more often, taking real breaks, focusing on one thing at a time, and continuing to challenge the brain—can support cognitive health at any age.

Chapters

00:00 Introducing Summer Highlights

03:38 Building cognitive headroom

09:39 Exercise snacks and sedentary time

15:51 Memory, attention, and overstimulation

22:15 Three takeaways to use now

Connect with Dr. Tommy Wood

Website: Dr. Tommy Wood

Get a copy of The Stimulated Mind

Sign up for Better Brain Fitness Substack

That’s all for today

I hope you enjoyed today’s episode. As always, I would love to hear your thoughts.

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