Hello, everyone. I hope you are all having a fun, restorative holiday. For today—and the last newsletter of 2025—I’d like to end the year on a positive and inspiring note. When I asked my undergraduate students to name the top 10 things they learned about brain health this semester, their answers surprised me.

Today I’d like to share snippets from their final assignment along with some key slides from the course. I also have a few handy downloads for you: the updated MIND diet guidelines score card and the 30 Plants checklist.

Perhaps you have a young adult in your life who is looking for a place to start learning about brain health? If so, please share! The students’ takeaways, however, are spot-on for every decade of life.

How I Came To Teach College Students About Brain Health

Next Generation Brain Health is a model of dementia prevention starting in young adulthood. It became the overarching theme of our course. Lancet Health Longevity 2024.

I have to admit: when the University of Cincinnati asked me to teach brain health to undergraduate students, I waffled. I wasn’t sure if enough students would be interested to fill a semester-long course. The conversation about taking care of one’s brain has mostly happened in older age groups. Would college kids even care about what I wanted to teach them?

Plus, I wasn’t sure if I was ready to teach a class on my own. I had given guest lectures at Harvard and UC, and had co-taught the Women’s Brain Health course at Harvard. But a full semester-long course? It felt daunting.

I took the plunge and created a course in Brain-Healthy Nutrition and Lifestyle. I was pleasantly surprised to see it fill. And, I am happy to report these young adults, who were mostly nutrition science and third and fourth year med students, do care about their brain health. They care a lot!

I saw it in their work as we examined all the landmark brain health research, such as the MIND, Green MED, Mediterranean, and U.S. POINTER studies. They came up with healthy swaps for their favorite junk foods. They even created their own personal brain health pyramids tailored for college life. (I love how one student allowed himself three ultra-processed meals a week, like pizza or wings. How’s that for being a realist?)

Top 10 Brain Health Takeaways

This assignment was due in the thick of finals week and I knew the students would be swamped. I wanted them to reflect on what we covered during the semester, but I also wanted it to be a light lift. “Write a David Letterman-style top 10 list about what you’ve learned this semester,” I told them. “Just a few sentences about each is fine.”

It wasn’t just the takeaways they came up with that blew me away. It was how they explained exactly how they had already folded what they’d learned into their lives. Paragraphs upon paragraphs. Some were mostly unedited, like a quick letter you’d write to a friend. The writing felt human and raw. Not once did my AI-radar go up.

Without further ado, here are 14 of the real-life takeaways straight from my undergraduate students (in no particular order). Note: all identifying information has been omitted to protect student privacy. Responses have been edited for brevity, and in some cases students’ comments have been combined. I’ve interspersed some of my own takes along with links to read more from the BHK archives. And if you are one of my students reading this: please know how proud I am of your work in the class.