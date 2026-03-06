Hello, everyone. I am excited to share the updated 2026 edition of the BHK Guide to Brain Health Supplements. When I first created this guide in 2023, many of you told me how difficult it was to know which supplements were truly worth your time and money. You have to wade through all the health claims, none of which are evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Next, you need stealth label reading skills. As we recently discussed with omega-3 supplements, finding the best formula may even require some chemistry know-how!

Some supplements are supported by solid science and deserve consideration. Most are not. For this third edition of the BHK supplement guide, I reviewed the evidence to help you decide whether a brain health supplement makes sense for you, and if so, which one. I also include specific product recommendations from brands I trust, along with a few discount codes.

Before we dive in, a few announcements:

The 2026 Brain Health Supplement Guide

In the guide, I organize supplements into three categories based on the quality of evidence to support taking them.

1. Those Backed by Excellent Data

These supplements provide core brain health nutrients. These are essential for aging with a healthy brain. Deficiency states have been strongly linked to an increased risk of poor cognitive health or developing dementia. Getting these core nutrients through food is always optimal. Nutrients from whole foods may be more readily available to the body, thanks to their food matrix—the physical structure that influences how nutrients are digested, absorbed, and metabolized by the body.

That being said, deficiencies are common and often reflect gaps in the diet. Fortunately, many of these nutrient levels can be checked with a simple blood test. This provides a way to strategically supplement just those nutrients you may not be getting (or absorbing) from your food.

2. Those with Promising Data

These supplements may fill a niche in your particular brain-healthy diet and have enough data to say they are worth considering. I think of them as “nice to have” in most cases, rather than “must-have.”

3. Those with Disappointing or Mixed Data

These supplements lack rigorous data to support them. Or, they have performed poorly in human trials looking at some aspect of brain health. You’ll find many of the trendiest supplements in this category, as well as those that are aggressively marketed to mid-life and older adults through targeted campaigns.

Some supplements have moved up or down a notch in my ranking system, thanks to new data. For example, ashwagandha became more compelling after a randomized controlled trial found that it improves cognition and sleep quality while reducing stress levels. Probiotics haven’t broken out of their “promising” category—I’m still awaiting data to convince me otherwise.

Also new for 2026, I’ve included a few supplements that became very popular this year—NAD+, peptides, and lithium. Are they worth the hype? You be the judge!

