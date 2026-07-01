Excerpted from The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food by Annie Fenn, MD @Artisan Books 2023. Photograph: Alexandra Grablewski.

Hello brain health ambassadors! If it’s hot where you are, I have the perfect recipe for you. The Coffee Berry Smoothie is one of the most popular recipes from my book. Did you know that coffee is technically a fruit? The beans are the pits of a cherry-like fruit that’s been studied for its memory-enhancing properties.

Today we are talking about memory foods. A lot of food products may claim to be good for memory. But which ones are back by science? Which foods:

help you remember better

protect your cognitive health

actually contribute to a reduced risk of develping dementia?

When Julie Fratantoni, PhD asked me to write a guest post about my three favorite memory foods for her Substack Better Brain by Dr. Julie, I had to pause. How could I choose just three? Even more challenging, she asked me to pick my absolute number one fave!

After much deliberation, I landed on three memory foods with the most solid research behind them that I eat every day. I go out on a limb and tell you MY FAVORITE MEMORY FOOD. And, I came up with three memory-friendly charactistics to look for in the foods you enjoy.

Read on to learn more about easy ways to eat more of these foods. And the next time you are craving a bracing, not-too-sweet smoothie, give my Coffee Berry Smoothie a spin!

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Now, let’s talk about foods for better memory.

It’s true: certain foods enhance memory and have even been proven to reduce dementia risk.

What these foods share is a concentration of compounds that influence the hippocampus—the brain region responsible for forming and retrieving memories.

3 characteristics of proven memory foods:

They are rich in flavonoids—plant pigments that strengthen synaptic signaling and protect neurons. They provide brain-friendly fats—mono- and polyunsaturated fats (especially omega-3s) that support neuronal membranes and help protect the blood brain barrier. They keep blood vessels healthy—especially the delicate small vessels that supply nutrients and blood flow to the memory center of the brain.

In the brain health nutrition world, we’d rather talk about “food groups” than “superfoods.” That’s because the most effective strategy for the brain is to eat a large variety of foods from 10 neuroprotective food groups. (For a recap, Dr. Julie and I went into these here.) These 10 food groups are foundational brain health foods. In other words, they may not move the needle on memory testing in the short term but they help protect the brain from cognitive decline in the long run.

That being said, certain foods stand out as being especially hippocampus-friendly. These are the foods that have been proven in randomized controlled studies to have a significant impact on some facet of memory.

Here’s a short list of my favorites with tips on how to enjoy more of them:

1. Extra-virgin olive oil

EVOO is a foundational brain health food, and one of the official MIND diet foods. Its memory-boosting ability has been put to the test in two large randomized controlled trials: PREDIMED and the U.S. Pointer Study. Both put up impressive data to say that including EVOO in the diet boosts scores on memory testing.

EVOO is a memory food thanks to its unique combination of brain-friendly fats and polyphenols. It’s rich in the monounsaturated fat the brain loves. And fresh, good-quality EVOO provides oleocanthal, a polyphenol that helps reduce neuroinflammation and support vascular function in the brain.

In a 2022 study out of Harvard, researchers found that replacing just two teaspoons of another fat (butter, lard, coconut oil) with EVOO each day translates to measurable brain gains. Participants with the highest level of consumption of olive oil had 19% lower risk of total and cardiovascular mortality and a 29% reduction in dying from a neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.

Pro Tip: When shopping for EVOO, ignore marketing jargon like “pure” and “unfiltered.” Instead, scan the label for a harvest date within the last year, the country of origin (not a pooled oil from many places), and quality seals of certification. Learn more about how to choose the best EVOO for your brain health here.

How much EVOO should you consume?

My recommendation is to enjoy EVOO as the primary cooking oil in your kitchen. I use it for baking—both sweet and savory—and to roast vegetables, cook eggs, and dress salad greens. The memory-boosting dose seems to be at least 2 tablespoons a day, but Mediterranean people typically consume double that.

2. Cocoa and dark chocolate

There is consistent evidence that the flavonoids in chocolate make it a strong memory food. Chocolate exerts its memory-boosting effect both directly on the hippocampus and indirectly by improving blood flow to the brain. In one randomized study, older adults consuming high-flavanol cocoa for eight weeks showed improved performance on memory tasks linked to the dentate gyrus, a hippocampal region critical for forming new memories.

Just like with all memory foods, though, the dose is key. In the Cocoa, Cognition, and Aging study (also called CoCoA), researchers found that they needed cocoa flavanols doses of 600 to 900 mg daily to yield improvements in thinking and memory skills. Also, these results were seen in the short term studies (a few months duration) but didn’t pan out in the longer COSMOS trial.

In simple terms, this means you’d have to eat half a pan of my Fudgy Quinoa Brownies every day to see those benefits. They are really good, but I’m not recommending this! Studies will often use high doses of a food to be able to measure an effect, so the amount used in this study doesn’t necessarily translate into a dietary guideline.

Pro Tip: You won’t find the flavanol content listed on food labels. When shopping for chocolate, look for a cacao content above 65%. High percentage chocolate provides more cocoa flavonols and tends to be lower in sugar. When shopping for cocao powder, choose natural unprocessed over Dutch-process. I shared some of my top brands here.

How much chocolate should you eat?

Since there isn’t a clear amount specified in the literature, my recommendation is to enjoy dark chocolate most days, and include natural cocoa powder liberally in your cooking.

It’s best to get your flavonoids from a wide variety of foods like: apples, pears, green tea, whole soy foods, leafy greens, onions, citrus fruits, and berries. Shoot for at least 5 servings of these foods each day.

Berries

Photo by Will on Unsplash

Those flavonoids I mentioned above? Berries are teeming with them, especially anothocyanins—a type of flavonoid with specific hippocampal action. The skin of blue, black, purple, and red berries provide high concentrations of anthocyanins. The flesh provides fiber, which also serves to deliver these brain health nutrients for maximum absorption in the gut.

Eating berries has been shown to improve episodic memory and verbal learning in both children and adults. They provide long term benefits, too: one classic study showed that higher consumption of blueberries and strawberries is associated with slower rates of memory decline, equivalent to delaying cognitive aging by roughly 2 to 2.5 years. They are the only fruit considered to be an official brain-healthy food group in the MIND study as part of a dietary pattern that reduced the risk of developing Alzheimer’s by 53%.

My favorite berries are blackberries, blueberries, black currants, and grapes. Yes, grapes are actually berries!

If I had to pick just one top memory food, it would have to be the huckleberry.

Foraging for huckleberries is one of my favorite summer hobbies!

These tiny tart blueberries grow wild in the mountains where I live for a short, sweet season. Because the anthocyanins reside in the skin, their small size is a memory perk: they provide 33% more anthocyanins than regular blueberries.

Pro Tip: Don’t worry if you don’t have huckleberries growing wild where you live; you’ll find the next best thing—wild blueberries—in the freezer section of most grocery stores.

How much should you eat?

I recommend eating about ½ cup of berries most days.

Sprinkle on yogurt, fold into oatmeal, blend into a smoothie, or eat them as a snack. I even created a coffee drink that doubles as a serving of berries. Find the recipe below.

Whether you are aiming to improve memory and thinking skills now or reduce your risk of dementia later, you can’t go wrong by folding these foods into your daily eating.

The data here is solid: foods rich in brain-friendly fats and flavonoids are a win for both your blood vessels and your brain.

Coffee Berry Smoothie Recipe

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 frozen bananas (about 10 ounces), broken into pieces

1 cup frozen wild blueberries, blackberries, black raspberries, or a mix

¼ cup hemp seeds, plus more for serving

1 cup plain unsweetened milk

1 cup freshly brewed coffee, at room temperature or chilled

Instructions:

In the following order, layer the bananas, blueberries, hemp seeds, milk, and coffee in a blender, then blend on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Divide between two glasses and top with more hemp seeds.

Tips

To store bananas in the freezer for making smoothies, peel and cut into four pieces each. Store in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

For a thicker smoothie, use ice-cold coffee; for a thinner one, use room-temperature coffee.

To learn more about memory-boosting foods, delve into these posts:

Listen to our most recent episode of the Brain Health Kitchen Podcast where Julie Fratantoni, PhD and I go deep on memory and habits.

And don’t miss Julie Fratantoni, PhD ‘s Memory Series for more tips.

That’s all for today

What tops the list of your memory food faves? As always, I would love to hear your thoughts.

Leave a comment

I’ll be back on Friday with another episode of the Brain Health Kitchen Podcast. As always, thank you for reading, listening to the podcast, and taking the best care of your brains. If you found this post helpful, please tap on the heart below, restack, and share to help it reach more people!

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Love,

Annie

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