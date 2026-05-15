The 4 Nutrition Workhorses for Gut Health with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

Hello, friends!

This week on the Brain Health Kitchen podcast, we’re back with Part 2 of my conversation with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, also known as Dr. B — gastroenterologist, gut health expert, and author of Plant Powered Plus.

If Part 1 was about understanding the gut microbiome, Part 2 is about what we can do to support it.

Dr. B walks us through what he calls the four nutrition “workhorses” for gut health: fiber, polyphenols, healthy fats, and fermented foods. What struck me most is how closely these overlap with the foods we talk about all the time in brain health. The same foods that feed our gut microbes also help cool inflammation, strengthen our barriers, and support the brain.

Fiber helps our gut microbes make short-chain fatty acids, powerful anti-inflammatory compounds that don’t just stay in the gut. Polyphenols — the colorful compounds in berries, tea, olive oil, herbs, spices, and leafy greens — are activated by our gut microbes, too. Healthy fats, especially omega-3s, support both the gut barrier and the blood-brain barrier. And fermented foods help build a more diverse and resilient microbiome.

In other words, when we eat to take care of our gut, we are often eating to take care of our brain.

We also go beyond food in this episode. Dr. B explains why morning sunlight, meal timing, and consistency in our daily routines can have a real impact on the gut microbiome. I especially loved his explanation of why getting outside first thing in the morning — even for a simple walk — helps set the clock for the whole body.

This conversation expanded the way I think about brain-healthy food. We often talk about food as fuel, or food as prevention, but Dr. B reminds us that food is also information. It tells our gut microbes what to make, how to communicate, and how to support the rest of the body — including the brain.

If you’ve ever wondered what the gut-brain connection actually means in daily life, this episode is a wonderful place to start.

You can listen to the episode here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you missed Part 1, I recommend starting there.

Together, these two episodes make a powerful case for why the gut-brain connection is not just a wellness buzzword. It is one of the most important ways we can understand inflammation, brain fog, mood, metabolism, and long-term brain health.

Thank you, as always, for listening, watching, sharing, and sending us your thoughts. I love hearing what is landing with you.

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Love,

Annie

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About Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

Will Bulsiewicz, MD, MSCI (“Dr. B”) earned his medical degree from Georgetown University and a Master’s in Clinical Investigation from Northwestern University. He received top clinical honors during both his internal medicine residency at Northwestern and his gastroenterology fellowship at the University of North Carolina—distinctions awarded to the top physician in each graduating class—and completed an NIH-funded fellowship in epidemiology.

An accomplished researcher and educator, Dr. B has authored more than 25 scientific publications with over 5,000 citations and has delivered keynotes and briefings for audiences ranging from Congress and the USDA to major medical conferences. His books have sold more than 500,000 copies worldwide and are translated into 20 languages.

He is the Founder of The Gut & Microbiome Center for Excellence, a telemedicine practice focused on personalized, gut-oriented care.

Dr. B is also the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 38TERA, where he collaborates with nutrition scientist Simon Hill to develop clinically informed, microbiome-supportive supplements grounded in transparency, safety, and scientific integrity.

He lives in Charleston, South Carolina with his wife and four children and shares free educational resources at theguthealthmd.com.

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Paying and Founding Members of BHK: Bonus Materials

Paying subscribers: Scroll to the end of this post for your bonus materials for this week’s episode:

Annie & Jenny’s Review and Do summary: key takeaways from what we learned from Dr. B. + our curated list of action items.

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I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

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Show Notes

The 4 Nutrition Workhorses for Gut Health with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

Part 2 of our conversation about the Gut-Brain-Immune Connection

In Part 2 of our conversation with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, we move from understanding the gut microbiome to learning what we can do to support it. Dr. B walks us through the four nutrition “workhorses” he highlights in Plant Powered Plus: fiber, polyphenols, healthy fats, and fermented foods.

We talk about why polyphenols and fiber work better together, how omega-3s support both the gut and brain, and why fermented foods may help build a more resilient microbiome. We also go beyond food to explore how morning sunlight, meal timing, and consistent daily routines help regulate the gut microbiome and support brain health.

Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, known as Dr. B, is a triple board-certified gastroenterologist, lifestyle medicine physician, founder of the Gut and Microbiome Center for Excellence, co-founder and co-CEO of 38TERA, and author of Plant Powered Plus, Fiber Fueled, and The Fiber Fueled Cookbook.

Chapters

00:00 — The missing nutrients that could change your gut health

03:32 — Dr. B’s four nutrition workhorses

04:42 — Why your microbiome wants you to eat the rainbow

08:28 — The surprising teamwork between fiber and polyphenols

10:14 — The secret to choosing the right fats

14:44 — Are you getting the omega-3s your brain actually needs?

20:18 — What “leaky gut” can teach us about brain fog

28:10 — The fermented food habit your microbiome may be missing

33:46 — The hidden problem with some plant-based milks

40:26 — Why morning light is more powerful than you think

47:29 — How meal timing can improve your gut health

50:59 — Dr. B’s favorite gut-friendly recipes

54:06 — How to feed your gut after antibiotics

1:01:21 — Annie and Jenny’s Review & Do

Links & Resources

Website: Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

Books:

Fiber Fueled

The Fiber Fueled Cookbook

Plant Powered Plus

Instagram: @theguthealthmd

38TERA

Better Brain: Code: AFENN50

NeuroReserve: Code: BHKPodcast

Learn more about today’s topics with Dr. Fenn’s recent articles on Substack:



Annie and Jenny’s REVIEW & DO

Jenny — Key takeaways from our conversation with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

There were so many insights in this conversation, but here are the biggest takeaways:

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