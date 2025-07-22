Hello, brain health ambassadors. All this month we’ve been diving into what the science says about dairy products, dairy alternatives, and brain health. I have to admit that after reading dozens of studies on the topic, my head is spinning! There’s plenty of data, but most of it is not high quality. It’s been tedious to find studies that are 1) unbiased (most are sponsored by the dairy industry), 2) relevant to brain health, and 3) provide information you can use in daily life.

Wading through the dairy studies, for me, is like bonefishing on a saltwater flat. This entails hours of trudging through knee-deep sand in the hot sun without ever even seeing a fish. Then, bam! A sparkly fish comes along and my brain lights up! After, it’s back to trudging in the sand for hours.

After slogging through all the dairy and cheese studies pertaining to brain health, and now the milk ones, I’ve brought back a few fish for you. All kidding aside, it’s been worth it to find a number of solid studies that can help us make better dairy/alternative dairy choices. This is especially true for milk, a food that many people consume every day.

If you are just joining us, you can catch up on the dairy series with these posts:

But first, in case you missed my announcement over the weekend: we’ve had a few spots open up in this October’s Brain Health Retreat in Sardinia. Plus, I am sending all the guests a tin of my just-released BHK EVOO. I don’t want anyone to have to wait until fall to have a real taste of Italy!

Learn more about the trip and grab your spot (and your extra-virgin olive oil gift!) here. Or, just reply to this email and I’ll connect you with the team. I can’t wait to see everyone in Italy this fall!

Today we are taking a brain-specific look at milk. I am definitely dating myself, but when I was a kid, a tall glass of ice cold milk meant only one thing: whole milk from a local cow, poured from a glass jar, brought to our house by a milkman. Maybe some of you can relate!

Of course buying milk is much more complicated nowadays. There’s all the versions of cow’s milk in whole (full fat or 3.5% fat), low fat (skim or less than 0.5%, 2%, or 1%), or nonfat. Many grocery stores carry sheep and goat’s milk, too. Plant milk choices are extensive—you’ll find milk made from oats, coconuts, rice, soy, peas, potatoes, nuts (almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, walnuts, pistachios), and seeds (hemp, sesame, chia). There’s even milk that comes from neither plant nor animal; “animal-free” milk is made in a lab through a process called precision fermentation.

Plant-based or cow’s milk?

Have you tried the Blackberry Iced Oat Milk Matcha from the Brain Health Kitchen book ? I’ll be sharing the recipe next time. Photo: Alexandra Grablewski.

Even though plant milks seem to be taking over the dairy case, 80% of the milk Americans still consume is cow’s milk. That may be because it’s what people are used to and it tends to be more economical. That said, the demand for plant-based milks is definitely going up, especially outside the U.S.

But what do the studies say about how cow’s milk compared to plant milk for brain health?

Manage Your Subscription