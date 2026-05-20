Hello brain-healthy eaters!

Over the years I’ve created hundreds of recipes. There are 100 recipes in my book—Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food. And if I added up all the recipes I’ve shared here on the Brain Health Kitchen Substack since 2022, well—they would fill another entire cookbook!

Then there are the dozens of recipes scattered throughout the internet and in print that predate both the Substack and the book. Finding them may have required a little stealth Google searching. Until now.

Here are all of my BHK recipes in one place

The BHK Recipe Index—all the recipes published on Substack and more The Brain Health Kitchen Cookbook Recipe—all the recipes in my book categorized by dietary preferance and meal type

The links below direct to the original Substack newsletter posts. Many of these are open access; others are paywalled for paying subscribers. Simply click over to the post and scroll to the bottom to find the recipe + a downloadable pdf file. If you opt to join BHK as a paying member, you’ll have full access to the recipe archive.

I hope these indexes help you find whatever BHK recipe you are looking for. Maybe you’ll even discover a new favorite?

As always, I love to hear from you. Which recipes are loving? How are you riffing on BHK recipes to make them your own? Do you have a recipe in need of a brain-healthy makeover? You know I love a challenge! Please share.

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Founding Members: I am working on a recipe index just for you, too! I’ve created dozens of recipes for our Cooking Club, and this index will help you find them quickly.

To join our quarterly live-on-zoom Cooking Club sessions (which double as brain health Q & As), join or upgrade your subscription to Founding Member here. You’ll have access to all the recipes we’ve made so far + recaps and replays of the Q & As. Join the Cooking Club

The Brain Health Kitchen Recipe Index

Appetizers & Snacks

Brain-Healthy Charcuterie Board

Creamy Eggplant Dip with Green Olive Salsa

Chipotle Walnut Parm on Radish Chips with Guac

Loaded Black Bean Nachos with Chipotle Cashew Queso

Olive Oil Popcorn

Poblano, Spinach, and Artichoke Dip

Roasted Broccoli Quesadillas with Cashew Queso

Breakfast

Annie’s One-Bowl Breakfast Cookies

Coffee Berry Smoothie

Coffee Date Smoothie

Creamy Cashew Coffee

Mediterranean Omelet

Protein Packed Pancakes with Wild Blueberries

Pumpkin Spice Olive Oil Granola

Pumpkin Blueberry Hemp Muffins

Roasted Strawberry Overnight Oats

Roman Overnight Oats

Strawberry Balsamic Olive Oil Muffins

Turmeric & Black Pepper Granola

Drinks

Almond Oat Nog

Basic Nut Milk with 8 Variations

Cuzco Sour

Hot Hibiscus Iced Tea

Monk Fruit Simple Syrup

Pour Over Coffee

Soy Iced Matcha Latte with Smashed Blackberries

The Spaghett

Desserts and Treats

Almond Butter Gelato with 3 Swirl-In Variations

Better-For-You Carrot Cake

Glazed Citrus, Almond, and Olive Oil Cake

Chocolate Clementine Cake

Chocolate Dipped Figs

Chunky Whole Grain Chocolate Chip Cookies

Double Chocolate Pistachio Biscotti

Fig and Almond Snack Bars

Fudgy Quinoa Skillet Brownies

Matcha Crispy Rice Bars

Pistachio Butter Thumbprints with Raspberry-Chia Filling

Pistachio Lemon Snowball Cookies

Pumpkin Olive Oil Bread with Blueberries

Pumpkin Tahini Pie with a Maple Oat Crust

Salted Chocolate Walnut Protein Bars

Strawberry Balsamic Olive Oil Cake

Wild Blueberry & Peanut Butter Turtle Dates

Main dishes

Better-For-You Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Brain-Healthy Penne Alla Vodka

Bucatini with Caulifower, Pine Nuts, and Raisins

Chicken with Lemon, Orange, and Bok Choy

Cod Puttanesca with Butter Beans and Spinach

Crispy Tofu Over Greens with Chili Sauce

Mushroom Bolognese with Papardelle

Pipián Rojo with Peppers, Zucchini, and Shrimp

Red Lentil Falafel Burgers with Lemony Tahini Sauce

Salmon with Avocado, Grapefruit, and Lime

Salmon with Broccoli-Pea Puree and Cucumber-Grape-Dill Salsa

Sheet Pan Tikka-Spiced Chicken or Tofu With Lots of Veg

Smoky Pumpkin and Lentil Tacos

Spiced Ground Chicken with Broccolini and Butter Beans

Tuscan White Bean Burgers

Salads and Side Dishes

Creamy Eggplant Dip with Green Olive Salsa

Forbidden Rice Salad with Pistachios and Dates

Garlicky Miso Butter Mashed Potatoes

Lemony Farro Salad with Apple, Figs, and Nuts

Pumpkin Polenta

Roasted Red and Yellow Beet Salad with Walnut Parm

Rome-Inspired Greens with Chestnuts

Warm Lentil Salad with Mustard Maple Tahini Dressing

Sauces, Pestos, Salad Dressings, & Sprinkles

Avocado Butter

Basic Cashew Cream

Cashew Lime Crema

Chipotle Cashew Queso

Cashew Coffee Creamer

DIY Everything But The Bagel Seed Mix

Garlic Cashew Cream (Pizza Crema)

Lemony Tahini Sauce

Maple Tahini Cashew Cream

Preserved Lemon Cashew Cream

Sicilian Broccoli, Kale and Pistachio Pesto

Vanilla Bean Cashew Cream

Soups & Stews

Annie’s Soup with Lemony Braised Greens

Better-For-You Chicken & Dumplings

Black Bean Soup with Cashew Lime Crema

Broccoli Soup with Sumac and Crispy Broccoli

Centenarian Soup

Chicken Miso Meatball Noodle Soup

Creamy Chestnut & Mushroom Soup

Creamy Miso Veggie Stew with Lots of Ginger

Creamy Tomato Soup

Italian Wedding Soup with Chicken Parm Meatballs

Red Lentil Soup with Lemon Shrimp

Roasted Tomato and White Bean Soup with Lemony Braised Greens

Sardinian Lentil Soup with Lots of Herbs

White Bean, Wild Rice, and Turkey Soup

White Chicken Chili with Hatch Chilies and Black Beans

The Brain Health Kitchen Book Index

If you have my book, you know that it’s organized by food groups: berries, leafy greens, vegetables, beans and legumes, whole grains, extra-virgin olive oil, meat, poultry, & eggs, and drinks. That’s by design—I wanted to encourage the reader to cook more with these foods.

But what if you are searching for a recipe based on how you want to serve it—as breakfast, lunch or dinner—or by dietary preference, such as gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan? That’s where the BHK Book Index comes in. It helps you find the recipe you want quickly.

The BHK Cookbook Recipe Index 221KB ∙ PDF file Download Find the recipe you want by meal type or dietary preference Download

The BHK newsletter is proudly sponsored by Pique Life, my top pick for polyphenol-rich, ceremonial grade matcha. I love the convenient single-serving packets of their Sun Goddess Matcha when I travel and it has become my favorite for making matcha at home, too. Receive up to 20% off + free gifts when you use my link: Pique Matcha for BHK. And be sure to check out their B-T Fountain electrolytes, and R-E Fountain magnesium.

Happy cooking, everyone! I’ll be updating this page as we continue to explore new recipes that make brain-healthy eating fun, delicious, and easy.

Love,

Annie