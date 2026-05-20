The Brain Health Kitchen Recipe Index
All my Substack recipes in one place + the BHK Cookbook Index
Hello brain-healthy eaters!
Over the years I’ve created hundreds of recipes. There are 100 recipes in my book—Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food. And if I added up all the recipes I’ve shared here on the Brain Health Kitchen Substack since 2022, well—they would fill another entire cookbook!
Then there are the dozens of recipes scattered throughout the internet and in print that predate both the Substack and the book. Finding them may have required a little stealth Google searching. Until now.
Here are all of my BHK recipes in one place
The BHK Recipe Index—all the recipes published on Substack and more
The Brain Health Kitchen Cookbook Recipe—all the recipes in my book categorized by dietary preferance and meal type
The links below direct to the original Substack newsletter posts. Many of these are open access; others are paywalled for paying subscribers. Simply click over to the post and scroll to the bottom to find the recipe + a downloadable pdf file. If you opt to join BHK as a paying member, you’ll have full access to the recipe archive.
I hope these indexes help you find whatever BHK recipe you are looking for. Maybe you’ll even discover a new favorite?
As always, I love to hear from you. Which recipes are loving? How are you riffing on BHK recipes to make them your own? Do you have a recipe in need of a brain-healthy makeover? You know I love a challenge! Please share.
Founding Members: I am working on a recipe index just for you, too! I’ve created dozens of recipes for our Cooking Club, and this index will help you find them quickly.
To join our quarterly live-on-zoom Cooking Club sessions (which double as brain health Q & As), join or upgrade your subscription to Founding Member here. You’ll have access to all the recipes we’ve made so far + recaps and replays of the Q & As.
The Brain Health Kitchen Recipe Index
Appetizers & Snacks
Brain-Healthy Charcuterie Board
Creamy Eggplant Dip with Green Olive Salsa
Chipotle Walnut Parm on Radish Chips with Guac
Loaded Black Bean Nachos with Chipotle Cashew Queso
Poblano, Spinach, and Artichoke Dip
Roasted Broccoli Quesadillas with Cashew Queso
Breakfast
Annie’s One-Bowl Breakfast Cookies
Protein Packed Pancakes with Wild Blueberries
Pumpkin Spice Olive Oil Granola
Pumpkin Blueberry Hemp Muffins
Roasted Strawberry Overnight Oats
Strawberry Balsamic Olive Oil Muffins
Turmeric & Black Pepper Granola
Drinks
Basic Nut Milk with 8 Variations
Soy Iced Matcha Latte with Smashed Blackberries
Desserts and Treats
Almond Butter Gelato with 3 Swirl-In Variations
Glazed Citrus, Almond, and Olive Oil Cake
Chunky Whole Grain Chocolate Chip Cookies
Double Chocolate Pistachio Biscotti
Pistachio Butter Thumbprints with Raspberry-Chia Filling
Pistachio Lemon Snowball Cookies
Pumpkin Olive Oil Bread with Blueberries
Pumpkin Tahini Pie with a Maple Oat Crust
Salted Chocolate Walnut Protein Bars
Strawberry Balsamic Olive Oil Cake
Wild Blueberry & Peanut Butter Turtle Dates
Main dishes
Better-For-You Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Brain-Healthy Penne Alla Vodka
Bucatini with Caulifower, Pine Nuts, and Raisins
Chicken with Lemon, Orange, and Bok Choy
Cod Puttanesca with Butter Beans and Spinach
Crispy Tofu Over Greens with Chili Sauce
Mushroom Bolognese with Papardelle
Pipián Rojo with Peppers, Zucchini, and Shrimp
Red Lentil Falafel Burgers with Lemony Tahini Sauce
Salmon with Avocado, Grapefruit, and Lime
Salmon with Broccoli-Pea Puree and Cucumber-Grape-Dill Salsa
Sheet Pan Tikka-Spiced Chicken or Tofu With Lots of Veg
Smoky Pumpkin and Lentil Tacos
Spiced Ground Chicken with Broccolini and Butter Beans
Salads and Side Dishes
Creamy Eggplant Dip with Green Olive Salsa
Forbidden Rice Salad with Pistachios and Dates
Garlicky Miso Butter Mashed Potatoes
Lemony Farro Salad with Apple, Figs, and Nuts
Roasted Red and Yellow Beet Salad with Walnut Parm
Rome-Inspired Greens with Chestnuts
Warm Lentil Salad with Mustard Maple Tahini Dressing
Sauces, Pestos, Salad Dressings, & Sprinkles
DIY Everything But The Bagel Seed Mix
Garlic Cashew Cream (Pizza Crema)
Sicilian Broccoli, Kale and Pistachio Pesto
Soups & Stews
Annie’s Soup with Lemony Braised Greens
Better-For-You Chicken & Dumplings
Black Bean Soup with Cashew Lime Crema
Broccoli Soup with Sumac and Crispy Broccoli
Chicken Miso Meatball Noodle Soup
Creamy Chestnut & Mushroom Soup
Creamy Miso Veggie Stew with Lots of Ginger
Italian Wedding Soup with Chicken Parm Meatballs
Red Lentil Soup with Lemon Shrimp
Roasted Tomato and White Bean Soup with Lemony Braised Greens
Sardinian Lentil Soup with Lots of Herbs
White Bean, Wild Rice, and Turkey Soup
White Chicken Chili with Hatch Chilies and Black Beans
The Brain Health Kitchen Book Index
If you have my book, you know that it’s organized by food groups: berries, leafy greens, vegetables, beans and legumes, whole grains, extra-virgin olive oil, meat, poultry, & eggs, and drinks. That’s by design—I wanted to encourage the reader to cook more with these foods.
But what if you are searching for a recipe based on how you want to serve it—as breakfast, lunch or dinner—or by dietary preference, such as gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan? That’s where the BHK Book Index comes in. It helps you find the recipe you want quickly.
The BHK newsletter is proudly sponsored by Pique Life, my top pick for polyphenol-rich, ceremonial grade matcha. I love the convenient single-serving packets of their Sun Goddess Matcha when I travel and it has become my favorite for making matcha at home, too.
Receive up to 20% off + free gifts when you use my link: Pique Matcha for BHK. And be sure to check out their B-T Fountain electrolytes, and R-E Fountain magnesium.
Happy cooking, everyone! I’ll be updating this page as we continue to explore new recipes that make brain-healthy eating fun, delicious, and easy.
Love,
Annie
Brain Health Kitchen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hello Annie, thank you for all your delicious dishes. I have a question. Can you recommend a creatine in a pill, I am travelling a lot and the powder is complicated, I feel the effects and are great but I need another form to take it. Waiting for your answer and thank you in advance!!!
This is absolutely amazing Annie! Thank you so much for ur hard work putting this index together!💖