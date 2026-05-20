Brain Health Kitchen

Brain Health Kitchen

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Maricarmen's avatar
Maricarmen
1d

Hello Annie, thank you for all your delicious dishes. I have a question. Can you recommend a creatine in a pill, I am travelling a lot and the powder is complicated, I feel the effects and are great but I need another form to take it. Waiting for your answer and thank you in advance!!!

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1 reply by Annie Fenn, MD
Linda Gurney's avatar
Linda Gurney
1d

This is absolutely amazing Annie! Thank you so much for ur hard work putting this index together!💖

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1 reply by Annie Fenn, MD
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