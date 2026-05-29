The Brain Health Wake-Up Call for Midlife Women with Barbie Boules, RDN

Hello, friends!

This week on the Brain Health Kitchen podcast, I’m joined by Barbie Boules, RDN, a registered dietitian who specializes in women’s midlife brain health and Alzheimer’s prevention.

Barbie and I are friends in real life, too. We had a blast presenting at last year’s Brain Health Retreat at Rancho La Puerta. Earlier this year, we spoke on a panel about women’s brain health at the Mind What Matters Women’s Summit in Los Angeles. This podcast felt especially fun because we share so many of the same obsessions: women’s brain health, cardiometabolic health, nutrition, menopause, and the very specific labs and risk factors that women need to understand sooner rather than later.

One of the most important takeaways from this episode is that midlife is not too early to think about Alzheimer’s prevention. In fact, it may be the critical window. The changes that eventually lead to neurodegenerative disease can begin decades before symptoms appear. And for women, that window often overlaps with perimenopause, when cholesterol, blood sugar, body composition, sleep, inflammation, and vascular health can all begin to shift.

Barbie helps us understand why cardiometabolic health is brain health. Elevated LDL cholesterol, ApoB, insulin resistance, visceral fat, blood pressure, and inflammation are not just heart health concerns. They are also brain health concerns.

We also talk about the nuance that often gets lost in wellness headlines. HDL is not simply “good cholesterol.” Alzheimer’s is not simply “type 3 diabetes.” APOE4 is not destiny. And a single number on a lab report rarely tells the whole story.

This episode is also very practical. Barbie explains what tests women may want to ask for, why fasting insulin can reveal early signs of metabolic stress, why lipoprotein(a) matters, how pregnancy complications can be a window into future vascular risk, and why frequent hot flashes may be more than an annoyance. Barbie also goes into how to partner with your healthcare professional to get the care you deserve.

And because I always love knowing what brain health experts actually do in their own lives, I asked Barbie about her daily routine. Her answer may be one of my favorite moments in the episode. I have already folded some of her tips into my daily walks.

This is one of those episodes where you may want to take notes or listen twice. Barbie is full of practical, clear, science-based guidance for women who want to be proactive about their brain health without getting overwhelmed.

Because the goal is not perfection. It is direction — small, steady choices that support your brain over decades.

You can listen to the episode here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Thank you, as always, for listening, watching, sharing, and sending us your thoughts. We love hearing your takeaways from these episodes.

Leave a comment

Love,



Annie

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About Barbie Boules, RDN

Barbie Boules, RDN is a registered dietitian, speaker, and writer specializing in women’s Alzheimer’s prevention. She is a Brain Health Counselor for Better Brain where she meets one-on-one with clients to help them create personalized brain health programs. With more than 20 years of experience and over 1,800 clients served, she blends rigorous, evidence-based science with practical strategies for sustainable behavior change. Barbie has also designed corporate wellness programs for more than 200 organizations worldwide, serves as a preceptor for Loyola University Chicago’s dietetic internship program, and has built a respected platform through her bestselling Substack The Synapse by The Cognition Dietitian, and as The Cognition Dietitian on Instagram. The purpose of her work is to empower people to preserve and protect their brain health through nutrition, movement, sleep, stress mastery, human connection, and a purpose-fueled life.

BHK Podcast listeners: check out all of Barbie’s resources, including her Action Guides Library, with this 30-day free pass to The Synapse by The Cognition Dietitian. Don’t miss the guides we discuss in this episode: Partnering With Your Health Care Professional and Mastering Your Midlife Metabolic Health. Thank you Barbie!

BHK Podcast Listeners: Don’t miss your special offers

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Paying and Founding Members of BHK: Bonus Materials

Paying subscribers: Scroll to the end of this post for your bonus materials for this week’s episode:

Annie & Jenny’s Review and Do summary: key takeaways from what we learned from Barbie + our curated list of action items.

The BHK Podcast Sponsors

I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

This podcast is proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through BetterBrain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Learn more at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Check out BetterBrain

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Show Notes

In this episode of the Brain Health Kitchen podcast, Annie talks with Barbie Bowles, a registered dietitian specializing in women’s midlife brain health and Alzheimer’s prevention. Together, they explore how heart health, metabolic health, hormones, inflammation, and nutrition all shape the way the brain ages.

Barbie explains why midlife is such an important window for prevention, especially for women navigating perimenopause and menopause. They discuss the labs and biomarkers worth knowing, including LDL cholesterol, ApoB, lipoprotein(a), fasting insulin, hemoglobin A1c, hs-CRP, homocysteine, B12, vitamin D, and omega-3 status. They also talk about why HDL is more complicated than “good cholesterol,” why Alzheimer’s is not simply “type 3 diabetes,” and why women may need to advocate for more prevention-focused care.

This conversation is full of practical ways to think about brain health before symptoms begin — from blood sugar and visceral fat to exercise, supplements, pregnancy history, hot flashes, and how to partner with your healthcare provider.

Chapters

02:53 — Why a registered dietitian is different

06:26 — Why Barbie focuses on women’s brain health

09:54 — Why women are more vulnerable to Alzheimer’s

12:15 — What APOE4 can and can’t tell you

18:53 — Why heart health is brain health

21:21 — The blood sugar signs to catch early

27:12 — Should you use a continuous glucose monitor?

31:01 — The labs women should start tracking

33:23 — Why cholesterol is more complicated than “good” and “bad”

42:41 — What pregnancy can reveal about future risk

45:59 — What hot flashes may be telling you

49:41 — How visceral fat affects brain health

56:14 — Why eating for your brain supports everything else

59:49 — The supplements worth testing for

1:04:30 — When to consider seeing a cardiologist

1:09:02 — How to advocate for better care

1:12:43 — Barbie’s favorite exercise snacks

Links & Resources

Website: Barbie Boules

Instagram: Barbie Boules, RDN

Barbie’s Substack: The Synapse by The Cognition Dietitian

NeuroReserve: Use code BHKPodcast for 10% off:

Relevate: a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA) and nutrients based on the Mediterranean and MIND diets

Revanta Creatine: a highly dissolvable pure-grade creatine monohydrate

BHKEVOO: our recent harvest of extra-virgin olive oil—organic, high in polyphenols, and sources from family friends in Tuscany, Italy

Better Brain: Use code AFENN50 for $50 off your assessment, which brings the cost of a full brain health biomarker panel down to $39; most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Check them out at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Learn more about today’s topics with Dr. Fenn’s recent articles on Substack:

Annie and Jenny’s REVIEW & DO

I’m so grateful to Barbie Boules for sharing her extensive knowledge about women’s health. I’m now joined by my co-host and producer, Jenny Shilling.

Jenny — Key takeaways from our conversation with Barbie Boules

Jenny: That was such an information-packed episode. I love how Barbie really makes this complex topic more accessible.

Annie: And I’d love to hear your takeaways.

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