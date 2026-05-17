Costa Rica is home to one of the world’s five Blue Zones .

Treat your brain to a life-changing immersive retreat in the lush Costa Rican jungle. Join me, Dr. Annie Fenn of Brain Health Kitchen, and Stacy Fisher of Fisher Fitness for a one-of-a-kind program focused on cultivating the habits of a brain-healthy life while relaxing at the stunning Imiloa Institute in Dominical, Costa Rica.

The Brain Health Retreat in Costa Rica

When: February 5 to 10, 2027

What: A 6-day fitness-focused brain health retreat

Where: Imiloa Institute, Dominical, Costa Rica

Your Hosts: Annie Fenn and Stacy Fisher of Fisher Fitness

“Could not recommend the Brain Health Retreat more highly… I came away totally recharged, refreshed, and with some new friendships and actionable ideas on how to better manage my diet and exercise routine to optimize my brain and overall health. Both Annie and Stacy are consummate professionals in command of their fields, but also very accessible and fun. Fellow attendees were from all over—a wonderful community ready to learn and share.“ - Linda

Why Costa Rica?

Costa Rica offers an extraordinary setting for a brain health retreat. With its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and deeply rooted culture of wellbeing, it naturally supports the pillars of cognitive health: movement, nourishing food, restorative sleep, social connection, and time in nature.

Days spent hiking jungle trails, swimming in the ocean, practicing mindfulness, and enjoying vibrant, plant-forward meals create the ideal environment to recharge both mind and body. In a place where the philosophy of pura vida (the pure life) guides daily living, it becomes easier to slow down, reconnect, and learn habits that support lifelong brain vitality.



Costa Rica hosts one of the world’s five Blue Zones

Costa Rica is home to the Nicoya Peninsula, one of the world’s five recognized Blue Zones—regions where people live exceptionally long lives with lower rates of chronic disease. Researchers studying Nicoya have identified several factors linked to healthy cognitive aging: strong social networks, daily physical activity, plant-forward diets rich in beans and corn, and a clear sense of purpose (plan de vida). Studies of Blue Zone populations suggest that these lifestyle patterns are associated with lower dementia risk and healthier aging trajectories.

Being in nature supports brain health

Wildlife photos taken by retreat guests!

Costa Rica protects more than a quarter of its land as national parks or reserves, creating an environment rich in biodiversity and accessible wilderness. Growing evidence shows that time in natural settings improves cognitive performance, reduces stress hormones, and supports attention restoration.

Spotting wildlife is one of our favorite things to do at the retreat. Toucans and parrots serenade us from treetops, wild peacocks stroll the property, monkeys scamper at a distance, and sloths lounge in the trees next to our yoga studio.

About the Retreat

This is my most education-focused retreat.

Brain Health + Fitness in Costa Rica 38.2MB ∙ PDF file Download A 6-day educational vacation in Costa Rica, 100% plant-based and alcohol-free Download

This is my most educational brain health retreat. I am once again partnering with certified fitness professional Stacy Fisher of Fisher Fitness. Together, we have crafted a full program of energetic and restorative exercise classes, interactive brain health talks, and cooking demos, all in the jungle near the ocean.

We’ve built in plenty of time to truly relax, too. You’ll enjoy leisurely walks in the jungle and on the beach, restorative yoga nidra and sound healing sessions, and lots of down-time for reading by the pool. All while sharing amazing plant-based meals and alcohol-free beverages.

Your Hosts: Stacy and me!

Annie Fenn, MD

That’s me! I’ve been leading educational vacations around the world since 2015. This is my most information-packed retreat yet. I’ll be hosting interactive brain health talks and cooking demos throughout the week. In the evenings, we gather for Pregúntame (that’s Spanish for Ask Me a Question) to get all of your questions answered.

Stacy Fisher, Fisher Fitness

Stacy is a wellness coach, movement practitioner, and certified yoga and MELT practitioner. Her fitness program is rooted in the latest science about movement and the brain. Stacy will guide you to create a movement program that is joyful and doable, with the just-right balance of exercise and restorative practices.

Sipping spirit-free drinks as the sun sets.

What’s Included

5 nights, 6 days eco-luxury accommodations in the jungle: Imiloa Institute is a spectacular property with ocean views, Bali-style buildings, and natural beauty wherever you look. View the accommodations here.

Roundtrip private charter flights from San José Airport to Imiloa Institute: getting there is part of the adventure! We’ll pick you up at San José airport in our private planes and fly you right to Dominical. On the way, you’ll get to see vast, wild areas of Costa Rica.

2x daily mindful movement classes: (yoga, fitness, neurofitness, meditation) props and mats provided.

Brain healthy cooking workshops & talks: I am really excited to update you on the best things to do for your brain, while showing you how to make some favorite foods.

Group Beach excursion to Playa Linda: to dip your toes into the Pacific Ocean, rest with a snack or a book, and listen to the waves.

Access to: a private swimming hole with crystal clear water, miles of nature paths, incredible flora and fauna, and an ocean-view infinity saltwater pool.

Delicious Vegetarian meals: Mindfully curated and delicious brain healthy plant-based, gluten-free, alcohol-free meals that include local eggs and cheese. Plus organic tea from the garden, local coffee, energizing snacks and fruit throughout the day.

Learn before you go: Stacy offers online access to our Brain Health Community, featuring resources to continue brain healthy practices at home.

Downtime: The days will be full but we’ve also built in lots of time to relax. Take a nap in a hammock. Read a book by the pool. Book a massage in your room. Go to bed early and fall asleep to the sounds of the jungle.

Registration is open

Find details about accommodations, pricing, itinerary, getting to Costa Rica, and how to reserve a spot here:

Brain Health Retreat Costa Rica

Download the brochure for more details, or visit our FAQ page. Learn more about Imiloa Institute here. To reserve your spot, email Stacy at info@fisherfitness.com

I can’t wait to see you in Costa Rica!

Love,

Annie

PS: Click on the Travel & Retreats tab of the BHK homepage to learn about my other brain health retreats and longevity trips.

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As always, please reach out with any questions. I can’t wait to meet up with some of you in Costa Rica.

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