The Gut-Brain Connection: Summer Highlights with Dr. Will Bulsiewicz and Dr. Trisha Pasricha

Hello, friends!

This summer, Jenny and I are revisiting some of the most intriguing moments from the first season of the Brain Health Kitchen Podcast.

For this Summer Highlights episode, we brought together my conversations with gastroenterologists Dr. Will Bulsiewicz and Dr. Trisha Pasricha.

Will, as he elaborates in his new book Plant Powered Plus, explains how fiber feeds the gut microbiome, which produces short-chain fatty acids that help support the gut barrier, regulate inflammation, and may benefit the brain. He also explains why fiber and polyphenols from colorful plant foods work so well together.

Dr. Trisha Pasricha is a leading voice in gut-brain science and author of the newly released book You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong: How to Make Your Bowel Movements a Joy. Trisha explores the gut as part of the nervous system. She explains how stress affects digestion, why communication between the gut and brain moves in both directions, and why researchers are studying the gut for early clues to Parkinson’s disease.

Together, these conversations make one thing clear: the same habits that support the gut—whole plant foods, exercise, stress management, and fewer ultra-processed foods—also support the brain.

We hope you enjoy this summer recap that explains why our guts are so important to our brain health.

Love,

Annie and the BHK Team

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Catch up on Season 1. Watch here on Substack or YouTube or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

About Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

Will Bulsiewicz, MD, MSCI (“Dr. B”) earned his medical degree from Georgetown University and a Master’s in Clinical Investigation from Northwestern University. He received top clinical honors during both his internal medicine residency at Northwestern and his gastroenterology fellowship at the University of North Carolina—distinctions awarded to the top physician in each graduating class—and completed an NIH-funded fellowship in epidemiology.

An accomplished researcher and educator, Dr. B has authored more than 25 scientific publications with over 5,000 citations and has delivered keynotes and briefings for audiences ranging from Congress and the USDA to major medical conferences. His books have sold more than 500,000 copies worldwide and are translated into 20 languages.

He is the Founder of The Gut & Microbiome Center for Excellence, a telemedicine practice focused on personalized, gut-oriented care.

Dr. B is also the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 38TERA, where he collaborates with nutrition scientist Simon Hill to develop clinically informed, microbiome-supportive supplements grounded in transparency, safety, and scientific integrity.

He lives in Charleston, South Carolina with his wife and four children and shares free educational resources at theguthealthmd.com.

About Trisha Pasricha, MD, MPH

Dr. Trisha Pasricha is a physician, researcher, and leading voice in gut-brain science. She’s the Director of the Institute for Gut-Brain Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and an Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School. You may know her from her Ask a Doctor column in the Washington Post. Or, maybe you’ve seen her hilarious (and scientifically on point) posts on her wildly popular Instagram. Plus, did you know she just launched a newsletter here on Substack? Find her at Gut Checker.

Dr. Trisha’s work focuses on how the gut shapes everything from digestion to mood to neurological disease—and how we can translate that science into practical, everyday habits. We’re going to unpack what’s really happening in the gut, what people often misunderstand, and why this connection matters so much for brain health.

Join Dr. Trisha's Substack

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Show Notes

In this Summer Highlights episode, Dr. Annie Fenn and Jenny Shilling revisit key moments from two season-one conversations about the gut-brain connection.

Gastroenterologist and microbiome expert Dr. Will Bulsiewicz explains how fiber feeds the gut microbiome, which then produces short-chain fatty acids with anti-inflammatory effects throughout the body and brain. He also describes how the microbiome helps maintain the gut barrier, regulate the immune system, and transform polyphenols from colorful plant foods into compounds the body can use.

Neurogastroenterologist Dr. Trisha Pasricha explains why the gut is much more than a digestive organ. It has its own nervous system, communicates constantly with the brain, and may even offer early clues about neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s.

Together, these conversations explore how stress affects digestion, why gut symptoms are never simply “all in your head,” what happens to the gut as it ages, and why constipation, sleep changes, and loss of smell may deserve attention when they occur together.

You’ll also learn why many of the same habits that support the brain—eating more whole plants, exercising, managing stress, and limiting ultra-processed foods—also support the gut.

Chapters

00:00 The gut-brain connection

03:48 Why a gastroenterologist studies Parkinson’s

06:24 How fiber feeds the microbiome

09:50 Stress, digestion, and the two-way gut-brain loop

15:26 The gut barrier, immunity, and inflammation

21:45 The aging gut and early Parkinson’s clues

31:44 Fiber, polyphenols, and eating the rainbow

34:22 What this means for brain health

Links Mentioned

Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

Dr. Trisha Pasricha

Join Dr. Pasrichas’s Substack community



That’s all for today

I hope you enjoyed today’s episode. As always, I would love to hear your thoughts.

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I’ll be back on Friday to continue our conversation about controversial foods and brain health. We’ll be diving into eggs: do they deserve a place in your brain healthy way of eating? And if so, how many? We’ll get into that, how to cook eggs for optimal nutrition, and more, next time. See you then.

Annie

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