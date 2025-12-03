Hello, everyone. I am happy to report that my colleagues and I at the Alzheimer’s Research & Prevention Foundation just published a paper in this month’s Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. It’s open access, so you can read, download, and share Air Pollution and Alzheimer’s Disease Prevention: The Science and a Prevention Plan free of charge.

Spearheaded by Dr. Dharma Khalsa (who you met here on BHK), the article explains what we know now about Alzheimer’s prevention through the lenses of nutrition, environmental wellness, physical and cognitive exercise, sleep, yoga, and meditation. I wrote the section on nutrition and each co-author contirbuted their expertise to the article. If you have my book or have been reading this newsletter, you’ll recognize the first figure in the paper—it’s the BHK Food Pyramid!

The nutrition section is also a great recap of many topics we’ve covered here on BHK.

Today, I’d like to share what I’ve learned from my co-authors while writing this paper.

Did you know that the air you breathe may be contributing to sleep disturbances? Or, that yoga and meditation provide more than just stress reduction?

I encourage you to read the entire paper for yourselves and tell me what you learn!

Here are a few highlights that resonated with me:

1. The combination of yoga and meditation may help with early memory loss

As part of the Pink Brain Study out of UCLA, menopausal women with early memory problems were randomly assigned to two programs: daily yoga and meditation or memory training. Both groups improved cognitive scores after 24 weeks, but those practicing yoga and meditation for an hour each week also had lower inflammatory blood markers and improved mood.

In this randomized controlled trial, practicing yoga and meditation did more than relieve stress and improve mood. It was also found to improve memory and increase gray matter in the brain.

2. The air we breathe shapes our brain health over time

The more we know about common toxins like air pollution and micro- and nanoplastics, the more we realize how important clean air is for brain health. Tiny particles in polluted air enter the bloodstream via the lungs and eventually reach the brain. These pollutants can trigger inflammation and oxidative stress—both of which can lead to cognitive decline over time.

Exposure to air pollution is one of the 14 modifiable risk factors for Alzheimer’s according to the Lancet Commission. Inhaling particulate matter through the nose may be an important factor in developing Parkinson’s, too.

In the paper, Dr. Khalsa introduces the concept of Environmental Wellness—how global conservation efforts to mitigate air pollution are essential for protecting brain health.

3. Air pollution impacts sleep, too

Sleep apnea, insomnia, fragmented sleep—these are just some of the problems that contribute to sleep disturbances in over half of all adults over age 65. Exposure to air pollution exacerbates all of these problems. And, it puts added stress on the glymphatic system—your brain’s own garbage disposal, an essential mechanism for filtering out substances that lead to chronic inflammation. Inhaling dirty air may be overloading the brain’s ability to get rid of Alzheimer’s-inducing amyloid and tau proteins.

I gave you 10 ways to optimize your glymphatic system in this post. Now I would add #11: Install an air filter in your bedroom if you live near busy roads or other sources of air pollution.

4. Could Alzheimer’s start in childhood?

We’ve known for a while that Alzheimer’s begins in the brain decades before symptoms arise. But could this process start even earlier? When researchers in Mexico City examined the brains of children and young adults who succumbed to fatal accidents, they found something astonishing: their brains were often riddled with the abnormal proteins (like amyloid and tau) seen in victims of Alzheimer’s disease.

5. Nutrition buffers the brain from stress

My biggest takeaway from the paper? I now have a greater appreciation for how all the brain health pillars work together to reduce Alzheimer’s risk. Dr. Khalsa describes this as Essential Well Being—a lifestyle that helps create a buffer against illness, inﬂammation, anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline.

Nutrition is protects brain health both directly (by providing essential nutrients) and indirectly by buffering the impact of stressors on the brain. Eating fish, for example, may protect the brain from air pollution. In a 2020 study published in Neurology, researchers found that women who lived in areas of high pollution showed fewer signs of brain shrinkage and less white matter damage if they ate fish and seafood at least twice a week.

Following the MIND diet (a brain-specific spin on the Mediterranean diet) has been shown to reduce Alzheimer’s risk by as much as 53% and to delay the onset of Parkinson’s by as much as 17 years. It’s possible that one reason this diet works so well to protect the brain is that it provides a buffer against the brain-harming effects of pesticides, air pollution, and other toxins.

That buffering concept is baked into my 4-legged stool model of brain health. Nutrition and exercise form the “seat” of the stool. Sleep, social connection, stress mitigation and preventive health care play supporting roles. But the whole system needs to be intact to stay upright.

Think of all the things you do to take care of your brain—practicing yoga, carving out a few minutes each day to meditate, having a big salad for lunch, choosing fish and seafood, or taking your omega-3 supplements. While each action may seem small on its own, in combination they have a powerful positive impact on your long term brain health.

I’d love to hear your thoughts. After reading the paper, are you thinkig about brain health from a new perspective? Did it validate all the great things you are already doing? Were there any surprises? Leave a comment

Thank you for reading, sharing, and always tapping the heart at the bottom of each post.

Love,

Annie

