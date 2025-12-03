Brain Health Kitchen

Brain Health Kitchen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Hruska's avatar
Jennifer Hruska
1h

Hi Annie. Great synopsis. I look forward to reading the paper. I think the link in your article on "10 ways to optimize your glymphatic system in this post." was broken. Can you link that here again? I couldn't seem to find it. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Annie Fenn, MD
Rachel Riggs's avatar
Rachel Riggs
1h

Would love it if you shared a list of your favorite air filters. I never know which online resources are legitimate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Annie Fenn, MD
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Annie Fenn, M.D.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture