Hello, everyone. All this month on BHK we’ve been diving into cognitive enrichment. As it turns out, what you do in your free time really matters for brain health. Certain hobbies are strongly linked to reduced dementia risk. Even certain games, like playing pickleball or mahjong, have been studied for their brain-boosting potential.

Today, we’re diving into cooking. Is making dinner actually good for your brain? Cooking at home is one way to ensure you check off all the brain-healthy food groups. And home-cooked food tends to be better for you in other ways—lower in sodium, excess sugar, and unhealthy fats. But is there something special about the act of cooking that makes it especially protective against dementia? A recent study from Japan showed that older adults who cook at home may enjoy dementia risk reduction as high as 70%.

We’ll take a look at the Japanese study and unpack why cooking may be a hidden brain workout. Plus, how much do you need to cook to get the brain health benefits? It’s a fair question; getting dinner ready has become as mindless as tapping into an app on your phone. Spoiler: cooking may be one of the most cognitively enriching things you do all week.

In case you’re just joining us for the cognitive enrichment mini-series, catch up here:

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First, a few announcements:

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Cooking Club is this weekend. The quarterly BHK Founding Members Cooking Club happens this Sunday, June 28 at 3 PM MT. We’ll be making two chilled summer soups—a Green Goddess Gazpacho with Edamame and Herbs and a Protein-Boosted White Gazpacho with Grapes.

Everyone is welcome to join! Sign up or upgrade your subscription and you’ll have access to the recipes and zoom link. Cook along with me or just sit back and enjoy the conversation. Annual subscribers: upgrade to Founding Member and classes are just $35. Can’t make it live? No problem. You’ll receive a recording of the class along with a recap so you can watch whenever it works for you.

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The cooking and dementia study from Japan

Researchers wanted to understand the association—or lack thereof—between home cooking and dementia incidence. For this prospective study, they followed just over 10,000 adults ages 65 and older for about six years. They focused on three factors: cooking frequency, cooking skills, and dementia incidence.

Researchers evaluated participants by having them complete questionnaires about their cooking habits. How many times a week did they make dinner? Did they purchase ready-made meals or cook from scratch? They also rated their cooking skills on a scale of one to six based on their ability to perform these basic cooking tasks:

Peeling fruits and vegetables

Boiling eggs and vegetables

Grilling fish

Making stir-fried meat and vegetables

Making miso soup

Making stewed dishes

Next, participants were evaluated based on their cooking skills score and whether or not they developed dementia during the six-year follow-up period. Besides cooking frequency and skill, researchers accounted for variables that could also impact dementia risk like age, sex, education level, income, living situation, smoking status, alcohol use and baseline cognitive function.

Here’s what they found:

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