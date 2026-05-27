Hello, everyone. Almost three years ago I wrote to you that cholesterol guidelines were woefully outdated. The standard lipid panel doesn’t check for the newer, more accurate biomarkers. It provides a false sense of security when HDL (aka the “good cholesterol”) is high. It doesn’t screen people early enough in life. And—this has been my biggest beef—it doesn’t urge health care professionals to aggressively get lipids to levels we know are best for preventing both heart disease and dementia.

In fact, the standard panel you’ve probably been checking for decades misses 1 in 4 people who need aggressive treatment to lower lipids.

So imagine my delight when the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology released its first major cholesterol guideline update in roughly eight years! I’m not the only doctor rejoicing. For today’s newsletter, I asked primary care physician Dr. Lucy McBride to weigh in on what’s changed, what the numbers mean, and what this means for your brain health.

The more we learn about Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, the more we know that cholesterol is a key player. Over decades, too much cholesterol in circulation leads to narrowed arteries, a situation that incites inflammation and reduces blood flow to the brain.

Before we get started, it may be helpful to refresh your knowledge on how cholesterol works in the body and the brain in this post. If the terminology makes your head spin, scroll to the end for my lipid glossary and keep it handy as we dive in.

About Dr. Lucy McBride

Dr. Lucy McBride is a Harvard- and Johns-Hopkins trained primary care physician who has been caring for patients for 25 years. You may know her from her popular Substack Are You Okay? where she dispenses practical advice based on evidence-based medicine that is always useful, doable, and actually fun! She hosts lively Q&As with her community, and has a book club coming up this summer. I just pre-ordered her first book, Beyond the Prescription: A Doctor’s Guide to Taking Charge of Your Health. I got a sneak peek at the final manuscript (thanks Lucy!) and I cannot wait for the published book.

Without further ado, please welcome Dr. Lucy McBride.

Hello, Brain Health Kitchen! I’m honored that Annie invited me to write a guest post. She and I share a passion for empowering people with actionable health advice. We also love the community here on Substack. I’d love you all to connect with mine!

Today I’ll talk about my take on the new cholesterol guidelines.

The updated guidelines span over 100 pages and brought to you by an alphabet soup of expert organizations. Circulation, 2026

A patient of mine—let’s call her Diane—came in a few months ago looking defeated. She’s in her mid-50s and has been on Lipitor for three years. She had always been someone who took care of herself, so I was surprised when her LDL jumped to 155 and her fasting triglyceride level soared past 200.

When I asked Diane what was going on in her life, she paused and looked down at her hands. She told me that her mother, suffering with Alzheimer’s, had moved in with her after taking a bad fall. Diane had dropped her morning exercise routine. Dinner had become largely takeout. She was drinking more wine in the evenings to unwind. She wasn’t sleeping well, partly because of the wine, partly because she was worrying about her mother all night.

Diane’s cholesterol wasn’t rising because her statin had stopped working. It was rising because her life had changed. And here’s what she hadn’t considered: every one of those changes was also putting her brain at risk.

Most people think of cholesterol as a heart problem. But the same atherogenic particles (plaque-builders) in your coronary arteries also damage the blood vessels that supply your brain. Uncontrolled blood pressure and elevated cholesterol can impair cerebral blood flow, kill off neurons, and increase the risk of both stroke and vascular dementia—often silently, over years, without obvious symptoms. Add in disrupted sleep, which impairs your brain’s ability to clear metabolic waste; chronic stress, which drives inflammation and elevates blood sugar; and increased alcohol use, which can damage neurons over time, and you have a picture of compounding risk that no single lab value can capture.

The cruel irony was not lost on either of us. The very act of caring for a parent with dementia was quietly accelerating the cardiovascular indices that increase Diane’s own risk of cognitive decline.

What The New Cholesterol Guidelines Mean

In March, eleven major medical organizations released the first major overhaul of cholesterol guidelines in eight years. If you follow Annie’s work, you already know that cardiovascular health and brain health are deeply intertwined. But the new guidelines make that connection even more urgent.

Here’s what shifted and what you should know:

First, screening now starts at age 30 instead of 40 . The buildup of cholesterol plaque in your arteries is a slow, silent process that begins decades before a heart attack or stroke. The same is true for the blood vessels that carry nutrients to your brain. The earlier you identify and manage elevated lipids, the more years of protected blood flow to your brain.

Second, the guidelines now strongly recommend that every adult get their lipoprotein(a)—Lp(a)—tested at least once. Lp(a) is a genetically determined particle that accelerates plaque formation and promotes clotting. It’s independently associated with heart attack and stroke. About one in five people have elevated levels, and most have never been tested.

Third, coronary artery calcium (CAC) scoring got a stronger endorsement as a “tiebreaker” for people whose risk isn’t clear-cut. A CAC doesn’t just tell you about your heart; plaque in the coronary arteries is a marker of systemic atherosclerosis, including in the blood vessels that supply your brain. It’s one of the most useful tools I have for helping patients understand where they actually stand, not where a calculator says they should be.

Finally, the new PREVENT risk calculator replaces the old pooled cohort equations. It now factors in kidney function and, critically, allows clinicians to estimate lifetime risk, not just the next ten years. This matters enormously for brain health. Cognitive decline isn’t caused by a single event; it’s the accumulation of vascular damage over decades.

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What the Guidelines Can’t Tell You

While the guidelines tell you what your cholesterol levels should be, they don’t tell you how to get there. They are the beginning of a conversation, not the end of it.

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