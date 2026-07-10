The New Frontier of Dementia Prevention with Cédric Gousseau

Hello friends,

In his early 20s, Cédric Gousseau took a 23andMe test to learn more about his ancestry and unexpectedly discovered that he carries an APOE4 gene variant, which increases the risk of late-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

When other family members tested positive as well, he immersed himself in the science of dementia prevention.

What he found was encouraging: there are meaningful ways to lower risk.

What he could not easily find was accessible, personalized care.

That experience helped lead him to co-found Better Brain, a program that combines brain health testing, personalized interpretation, coaching, and follow-up.

In this episode, we talk about APOE4 testing, overlooked biomarkers like homocysteine, ApoB, and Lp(a), and why information is only useful if it leads to action.

I also share what I learned from going through Better Brain myself, including a B-vitamin issue that had never shown up in my routine care.

Preventive cardiology changed the way we approach heart disease. I believe brain health is moving in the same direction: earlier testing, better interpretation, and more support before symptoms begin.

I hope you are just as inspired as I am by Cédric’s vision of the future of dementia prevention. After you’ve had a chance to listen to the full conversation, I’d love to hear your thoughts.

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Annie and the Brain Health Kitchen Team

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About Cédric Gousseau

Cédric Gousseau is co-founder of BetterBrain, a consumer brain health company with a mission to help millions of people reduce their risk of dementia and improve their cognitive function and well-being.

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I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

This podcast is proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through BetterBrain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Learn more at BetterBrain.com/annie.

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Show Notes

In this episode of the Brain Health Kitchen podcast, Annie talks with Cédric Gousseau, co-founder of BetterBrain, about what it means to be proactive about brain health before symptoms begin.

Cédric came to this work personally after learning in his early twenties that he carries an APOE4 gene variant, which increases risk for late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. That discovery led him deep into the science of dementia prevention and the question so many people ask: if I care about my brain health, where do I start?

Annie and Cédric talk about the promise and complexity of genetic testing, why APOE4 is a risk factor but not a diagnosis, and how people may use that information to make more targeted choices. They also discuss brain health biomarkers that are not always included in a routine doctor’s visit, including homocysteine, APOB, Lp(a), B vitamins, inflammation markers, and newer tests like p-tau 217.

The bigger theme is what happens after testing. Cédric explains why numbers alone are not enough, and why interpretation, coaching, and follow-through matter if people are going to turn brain health information into real-life changes.

This episode is for anyone who wants to move from worry to a plan — and understand what proactive brain care may look like in the years ahead.

Chapters

07:07 — Discovering APOE4 in his early 20s

10:56 — The emotional impact of genetic risk

12:10 — Should you know your APOE4 status?

17:33 — From personal risk to building Better Brain

22:29 — How a personalized brain health system works

25:03 — Why testing alone is not enough

38:27 — APOE4 and p-tau217 testing

44:52 — Brain health labs beyond a standard panel

46:15 — Homocysteine and B vitamins

49:11 — ApoB, Lp(a), and vascular risk

52:42 — Can brain health become the next preventive cardiology?

56:08 — Preventive cognitive testing

1:00:30 — Personalized AI and brain health

1:04:09 — The future of dementia prevention

Links

Better Brain

About Better Brain and Cédric Gousseau

APOE and Alzheimer’s Risk — National Institute on Aging

Considering APOE Testing?

APOE Genetic Testing — Alzheimer’s Association

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Better Brain: Use code AFENN50 for $50 off your assessment, which brings the cost of a full brain health biomarker panel down to $39; most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Check them out at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Learn more about today’s topics with Dr. Fenn’s recent articles on Substack:

Annie and Jenny’s REVIEW & DO

I’m so grateful to Cédric Gousseau for sharing his story. I’m now joined by my co-host and producer, Jenny Shilling.

Jenny — Key takeaways from our conversation with Cédric Gousseau

Jenny: What an inspirational story about building a company to improve the world.

Annie: And I’d love to hear your takeaways.

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