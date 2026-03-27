The Science of Cognitive Resilience with Dr. Tommy Wood

Hello, friends! I hope you have been enjoying the Brain Health Kitchen Podcast. For today’s episode I am joined by Dr. Tommy Wood, fellow Substacker and author of the just-released book The Stimulated Mind: Future-Proof Your Brain From Dementia and Stay Sharp at Any Age.

In the book, Tommy turns his laser-focused attention to dementia prevention. His novel approach to keeping the brain sharp draws on his education in biochemistry and physiology, his work as a performance consultant to elite athletes (including Formula 1 drivers), and his deep expertise in how the brain ages.

Our podcast conversation covers many fascinating brain health topics, like Tommy’s concept of cognitive “headroom,” why exercise may be the most powerful tool we have for brain health, how muscle mass and metabolic health shape cognitive aging, and why small, consistent habits matter more than extreme wellness trends. We also get into nutrition, protein, memory, overstimulation, and Tommy’s rapid-fire rankings of popular brain health trends.

I’ve already put a few of Tommy’s suggestions into action in my own brain health routine. I can’t wait to hear what you learn from this episode.

A new episode of The Brain Health Kitchen Podcast drops every Friday during Season 1. Watch here on Substack or YouTube or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

About Dr. Tommy Wood

Tommy’s book is now available wherever books are sold.

Tommy Wood is a physician, neuroscientist, performance coach, and researcher. He calls himself an elite-­level professional nerd! He is currently an associate professor of pediatrics and neuroscience at the University of Washington, where his research focuses on brain health across the lifespan. This includes therapies for newborn brain injury, prevention and treatment of adult brain trauma, and factors that contribute to long-­ term cognitive function and decline.

I first met Tommy through the pages of his extensive scientific work published in journals, such as this one about how resistance training may change the structure of the brain, making it more resistant to Alzheimer’s. Our paths crossed in real life when I discovered he was a clinical advisor to our podcast sponsor Better Brain. When I discovered Tommy Wood, BM BCh (MD), PhD was also on Substack as the co-author with Josh Turknett, MD of Better Brain Fitness, I became an avid reader and listener of their podcast.

BHK Podcast Listeners: Don’t miss your special offers

The lastest harvest of BHK EVOO is on its way from Tuscany. Available for pre-order now.

Our founding sponsor NeuroReserve has a special discount code that can be applied to their brain health nutrition producst: Relevate (a brain-specific mix of omega-3 fats and micronutrients), Revanta creatine (a pure-grade highly dissolvable creatine monohydrate), and the new release of BHK EVOO—our high polyphenol extra-virgin olive oil, imported from Tuscany. Order here and use code BHKPODCAST at checkout for 10% off.

Paying and Founding Members of BHK: Bonus Materials

Paying subscribers: Scroll to the end of this post for your bonus materials for this week’s episode:

Annie & Jenny’s Review and Do summary: key takeaways from what we learned from Tommy + our curated list of action items.

Book Give-Away: Enter to win a copy of The Stimulated Mind by Dr. Tommy Wood. See contest details below.

The BHK Podcast Sponsors

I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

NeuroReserve is a brain health nutrition company dedicated to bringing us high-quality, science-backed supplements—including Relevate—a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids, and Revanta, a pure-grade creatine. These products have earned a spot in my daily routine—I think of them as brain health self-care! I’ve known the team at NeuroReserve for many years, and you can learn more about their commitment to brain health and research-backed nutritional products at NeuroReserve.com. This podcast is also proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through BetterBrain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Learn more at BetterBrain/annie.

Show Notes

Timestamps

00:00 Introduction to Dr. Tommy Wood

04:06 Why dementia prevention became the focus of his work

06:47 The idea of cognitive “headroom”

11:35 Alzheimer’s, amyloid, and the bigger picture

15:17 Exercise, muscle, and the brain

19:33 Protein, muscle mass, and aging well

25:03 Exercise snacks and breaking up sedentary time

41:47 Tommy’s 3S model: stimulus, supply, support

48:32 Memory, attention, and overstimulation

54:44 Tommy rates popular brain health wellness trends

Connect with Dr. Tommy Wood

Website: Dr. Tommy Wood

Get a copy of The Stimulated Mind

Sign up for Better Brain Fitness Substack



Sponsor Links

Find out more about Better Brain. Read about my experience at Better Brain here.

Check out Annie’s favorite brain health nutrition products at NeuroReserve

Use Code: BHKPodcast for 10% off on Relevate, Revanta, or BHK EVOO.

Bonus Materials: Review & Do + Book Giveaway

Annie and Jenny’s REVIEW & DO

Jenny: Key takeaways from our conversation with Dr. Tommy Wood

Join BHK as a Paying or Founding Member