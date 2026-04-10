The Second Brain: What Your Gut Is Trying to Tell You with Dr. Trisha Pasricha

Hello, friends! I hope you are enjoying the Brain Health Kitchen podcast. I appreciate all your encouraging comments and feedback over this first month of Season 1. Thank you for listening, watching, and sharing! Some of you have even left us 5-star reviews on Spotify and Apple Podcasts—we are so grateful!

Starting a podcast has really pushed me out of my comfort zone as a writer and a chef. After speaking with guest Tommy Wood, I have a better understanding about how doing new things (especially if there’s a risk of failure) is uniquely good for brain resilience. My co-host Jenny and I are learning all sorts of new things—the podcast is really stretching our brainpower.

Today we are joined by neurogastroenterologist Dr. Trisha Pasricha, a leading voice in gut-brain science and author of the newly released book You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong: How to Make Your Bowel Movements a Joy. (Paying subscribers: scroll down to see how you can enter to win a copy!). If Dr. Trisha is the first neuro-GI doctor you’ve heard of, I suspect you are not alone. It’s a fairly new specialty within gastroenterology that focuses on how the gut impacts the brain.

Our conversation centers on the heart of Dr. Trisha’s work—how things that happen in the gut are linked to brain conditions like anxiety, depression, dementia, and Parkinson’s. It’s a fascinating twist on how we usually think about the gut-brain connection. In Dr. Trisha’s world, examining how the gut influences the brain is where it gets really interesting.

About Trisha Pasricha, MD, MPH

Dr. Trisha Pasricha is a physician, researcher, and leading voice in gut-brain science. She’s the Director of the Institute for Gut-Brain Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and an Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School. You may know her from her Ask a Doctor column in the Washington Post. Or, maybe you’ve seen her hilarious (and scientifically on point) posts on her wildly popular Instagram.

Dr. Trisha’s work focuses on how the gut shapes everything from digestion to mood to neurological disease—and how we can translate that science into practical, everyday habits. We’re going to unpack what’s really happening in the gut, what people often misunderstand, and why this connection matters so much for brain health.

A new episode of The Brain Health Kitchen Podcast drops every Friday during Season 1. Watch here on Substack or YouTube or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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Paying and Founding Members of BHK: Bonus Materials

Paying subscribers: Scroll to the end of this post for your bonus materials for this week’s episode:

An additional deep-dive Q and A with Dr. Trisha: she shares her thoughts on avoiding jet lag, her #1 gut health disruptor, and what dopamine really does in the gut. Plus, if you are someone who likes to take their smart phone into the bathroom—she has some tips on how to avoid lots of bowel problems.

Annie & Jenny’s Review and Do summary: key takeaways from what we learned from Dr. Trisha + our curated list of action items.

Book Give-Away: Enter to win a copy of You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong by Dr. Trisha Pasricha. See contest details below. Share Brain Health Kitchen

The BHK Podcast Sponsors

I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

NeuroReserve is a brain health nutrition company dedicated to bringing us high-quality, science-backed supplements—including Relevate—a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids, and Revanta, a pure-grade creatine. These products have earned a spot in my daily routine—I think of them as brain health self-care! I’ve known the team at NeuroReserve for many years, and you can learn more about their commitment to brain health and research-backed nutritional products at NeuroReserve.com. This podcast is also proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through Better Brain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Learn more at BetterBrain.

Show Notes

The Second Brain: What Your Gut Is Trying to Tell You with Dr. Trisha Pasricha

What does your gut have to do with mood, anxiety, and long-term brain health? In this episode, Dr. Annie Fenn talks with Dr. Trisha Pasricha, a neurogastroenterologist and gut-brain researcher, about what the gut-brain connection really is, what science supports, and what your symptoms may be trying to tell you.

They cover why stress can trigger gut symptoms so quickly, how the gut’s own nervous system affects the brain, why travel constipation is so common, how the microbiome influences inflammation, and what emerging research suggests about Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and colorectal cancer risk.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to the gut-brain connection

02:07 Trisha’s background in neurogastroenterology

05:34 What counts as “normal” bowel habits

08:56 Periods, hormones, and gut symptoms

13:44 Travel constipation and gut circadian rhythm

20:01 How stress affects the gut

26:09 The gut as a second brain

37:00 Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and the gut

44:20 The microbiome, fermented foods, and inflammation

55:57 Colorectal cancer risk in younger adults

Connect with Trisha Pasricha, MD MPH

Website: trishapasricha.com

Research:

BIDMC Institute of Gut-Brain Research

Get a copy of You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong: How To Make Your Bowel Movements a Joy

Read Dr. Trisha’s Ask A Doctor Column: Washington Post

Follow Dr. Trisha on Instagram: trishapasrichamd

Sponsor Links

Find out more about Better Brain. Read about my experience at Better Brain here.

Check out Annie’s favorite brain health nutrition products at NeuroReserve

Use Code: BHKPodcast for 10% off on Relevate, Revanta, or BHK EVOO.

Paid Subscriber Bonus Materials: Review & Do, 5 Questions For Dr. Trisha Pasricha, and Book Giveaway

Annie and Jenny’s Review & Do

Jenny: Key takeaways from our conversation with Dr. Trisha

Join BHK as a Paying or Founding Member