Speaking with the US POINTER participants from Brown University last fall.

Today I am especially excited to share the results of the newly published US POINTER Study. This is the largest clinical trial to date looking at the impact of lifestyle and nutrition on cognitive health. This study is near and dear to me; last fall I gave the participants at Brown University a talk about brain health nutrition (and I shared the slides with you here). Since then, I have been rooting for their success and waiting to see the results! There's a lot of good information here with real-life applications.

For today’s newsletter, I’ll unpack the study, then dive a little deeper into their “brain health recipe,” the four lifestyle interventions employed over the two-year study. As you’ll see, the researchers designed this study to be replicated at home. That’s great news for anyone wanting to tweak their own brain-healthy routine with the latest findings.

For my 4-point cheat sheet on creating your own US POINTER plan, scroll to the end of this post.

What To Know About The U.S. POINTER Study

U.S. POINTER stands for the U.S. Study to Protect Brain Health Through Lifestyle Intervention to Reduce Risk. It’s a large-scale clinical trial of 2,111 participants aged 60 to 79 at five centers around the country. In order to qualify as a POINTER participant, one must be free of dementia but have one or more cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol. The researchers wanted to find out to what degree these four lifestyle interventions can protect cognitive function in older adults: diet, physical exercise, cognitive training, and heart health risk monitoring and treatment.

Source: Baker L. U.S. POINTER: Topline Results of a Large Multisite Randomized Controlled Multidomain Lifestyle Intervention Trial

Structured vs Self-Guided Arms

Participants were randomly assigned to one of two groups: a structured program or one to follow at home on their own. Both interventions encouraged increased physical and cognitive activity, healthy diet, social engagement, and cardiovascular health monitoring, but differed in structure, intensity, and accountability.

The Primary Goal

This study looked at cognitive health differences between the two groups – structured program and at-home-on-their-own. They assessed three areas and looked for differences in the performance of both groups over two years:

Executive function: a set of higher-order mental skills that let us plan, organize, focus attention, switch between tasks, control impulses, and solve problems; sometimes referred to as the “CEO of the brain.”

Episodic memory: the ability to recall specific events or experiences from the past, such as your last birthday or your first day of college.

Processing speed: how quickly the brain perceives, processes, and responds to information, such as hitting the brakes when a traffic light turns red and matching shapes in a timed game.

How Did They Do?

First, it’s good to note that 89% of the participants completed the two-year study. That is remarkable given all they were asking them to do! It shows that a program like this is doable, both with and without structured support. Plus, it gives the study statistical power. With over 1,000 participants in each group, it is more likely that the findings are real. Compare this to the Ornish study we discussed that examined a vegan diet as part of a similar multi-pronged lifestyle intervention approach. That study had only about 25 participants in each group.

Second, remember the participants were cognitively healthy but they had all had risk factors for dementia. All were between 60 and 79 years old, were sedentary (less than 60 minutes of exercise a week), and had a suboptimal diet (scoring less than 9 on the MIND diet score). Each participant had two or more of the following risk factors: first-degree relative with dementia, cardiovascular risk factors (high blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, or hemoglobin A1c), or identified as one of these higher risk ethnicities: American Indian, African American, Latinx, or Middle Eastern.

The good news is that everyone’s cognitive health improved over two years. The structured intervention group had an edge over the self-guided group. And yet: both of these cognitively at-risk cohorts showed steady brain gains.

Global cognitive score over 2 years. Source: Baker L. U.S. POINTER: Topline Results of a Large Multisite Randomized Controlled Multidomain Lifestyle Intervention Trial (AAIC 2025 Presentation).

Takeaways

Brain optimization is possible in older adults at risk for cognitive decline.

A multi-pronged approach is a powerful way to cultivate healthy brain aging.

It is possible to have a positive trajectory in cognitive health, and it is doable across different racial and ethnic groups.

So, you may be wondering how you can implement some of the U.S. POINTER interventions in your own life? Let’s take a look at the lifestyle guidelines along with some ideas on how to create your own plan.

Creating your own POINTER plan at home

If you’re a regular reader of BHK, then you’ll probably recognize these as familiar building blocks of brain health. If you are new here or would like a recap, I’ve linked to more detailed articles that give specific guidelines.