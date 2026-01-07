Hello, Brain Health Ambassadors. I hope you are enjoying a fresh start to the new year!

If you popped into the anniversary post to say hello, I loved hearing from you. It was fun to reflect on the last three years on BHK. As our community grows, it becomes a force much bigger than you or me. I like to envision you out in the real world making small changes each day, each week, and each year that add up to significant gains in brain longevity. It truly gives me goosebumps when I think of all the people you, in turn, influence by sharing what you know. If everyone knew what YOU know about aging with a healthy brain, we’d avoid much of the suffering caused by Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.

If you’re new here—welcome! I’m Annie, founder of the Brain Health Kitchen. My mission is to help you take the best care of your brain. Here you will find easy brain-healthy recipes and lifestyle strategies based on the latest science. Everything you read on BHK is written by me, not AI. The first post of the month is always free. Feel free to share!

Have you noticed? Brain health is a hot topic!

I have seen a steady increase in interest about brain health since I launched Brain Health Kitchen over a decade ago. Last year, however, there was a noticeable shift. The topic of brain health was everywhere: podcasts, books, magazine articles, and new Substacks.

Even Oprah is getting the word out about the brain health benefits of the MIND diet (that I’ve been writing about since 2015). I was delighted when her team reached out to me for this article in Oprah Daily.

The New York Times kicked off the new year with the 5-Day Brain Health Challenge. I just took the first quiz: How Much Do You Know About Brain Health? I only missed one (phew!) Here’s a hint: be sure to look at the graphic at the top before launching into the quiz (gift link). The second day is all about—you guessed it—the MIND diet. (Here’s another gift link.)

Today, we are talking about books—the 2 brain health books I am reading now and 3 others from last year I don’t want you to miss.

Plus, I am giving away five books on my list to paying subscribers. And, in honor of my book’s third birthday this week, I am giving away a copy of The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food.

Find all the details on how to win a book, below.

I was excited to see my book featured in The Sunday Paper this week.

2 Brain Health Books I’m Reading Now

The Stimulated Mind: Future-Proof Your Brain from Dementia and Stay Sharp at Any Age by Tommy Wood MD, PhD.

As a neuroscientist, physician, and consultant to elite athletes, Dr. Wood’s research focuses on brain health across the lifespan. I first encountered his work in the pages of one of his dozens of published scientific articles, like this one about muscle mass and healthy aging, and this one about Alzheimer’s. I was delighted to discover that Wood also has a Substack and a podcast with Dr. Josh Harnett about brain health. So when I learned he had a new book coming out, I reached out to him to ask for a sneak peek. Thanks for the advance copy, Tommy!

The Stimulated Mind is a science-backed guide that reframes how we think about cognitive aging. Rather than accepting inevitable decline, Wood argues that the brain can adapt, strengthen, and even improve across the lifespan through everyday actions under our control.

My take so far: The Stimulated Brain presents a practical, doable framework for resisting age-related cognitive decline. Tommy has the knack of making science fun and fascinating. His “3-S Model”—Stimulation, Sleep, and Nutrient Supply—is a refreshing way to approach a personalized brain health plan, suitable for anyone wanting to reduce their risk of developing dementia, but also young adults, athletes, and those interested in brain optimization.

Stay tuned—we’ll be hearing more from Dr. Tommy Wood. He’ll be back as a guest on BHK to share more of his unique approach to aging with a healthy brain. Until then, you can pre-order his book here.

Why Brains Need Friends: The Neuroscience of Social Connection by Ben Rein, PhD.

This book has been on my desk since it came out in October 2025 but I finally had time over the holidays to dig in. I’m so glad I did! Rein’s fascination with how people relate–starting in the elementary school lunch room–led to his path as a neuroscientist studying social connection. He examines how socializing supports brain health and mental well-being. And, how loneliness can have such a dramatic effect on the brain that it’s listed as a modifiable risk factor for dementia.

My take so far: I really like how Dr. Rein tackles the nuances of social interaction and goes beyond giving everyone a blanket prescription to socialize. His discussion of what it means to have a “Social Diet” is a useful way to explore how to create a social world that helps your unique brain thrive. The chapter about why loving dogs is good for your brain was a nice reminder for me why I always have a dog or two in my life. The book is packed with science and fun to read, thanks to Ben’s highly relatable writing style. Most importantly, he addresses crucial issues like how to take care of your brain in a world where virtual interaction is more common than live and in-person.

You can find Why Brains Need Friends online and at your local bookstore. To get a taste of Rein’s writing, check out his recently launched Substack. Welcome to Substack, Ben!

I have three copies of Why Brains Need Friends to give away. Leave a comment below to tell me why you’d love to read it.

3 Brain Health Books from 2025 Not To Be Missed

These are the books I keep within arm’s reach of my desk. Long after reading them, I find myself dipping back in to revisit a passage or a chapter—a true sign of a great book.

The Unexpected Journey: Finding Hope, Strength, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path by Emma Heming Willis

This is the book I wished I’d had for all the years my mother was living with Alzheimer’s. When her husband Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Emma found herself with little or no support on how to move forward as a caregiver. Not only does Emma speak honestly about how to navigate the devastating loss of a loved one to dementia, she has curated top-notch advice from her team of experts to help caregivers cope and thrive.

I was more than happy to contribute to the book’s chapter on nutrition for caregivers. As a guest on BHK, Emma discussed her book with us here, kicking off our mini-series on all the different types of dementia including FTD, vascular dementia, and Parkinson’s. When the book launched, Emma’ s voice rose to the top as a powerful advocate for caregivers and their loved ones. Way to go, Emma!

I have one copy of The Unexpected Journey to give away. Leave a comment below to tell me why you’d love to read it.

Healing the Modern Brain: Nine Tenets to Build Mental Fitness and Revitalize Your Mind by Drew Ramsey, MD

Drew and I were in conversation for a book launch event where we both live in Jackson Hole, WY.

I am a huge fan of all Drew does as a nutritional psychiatrist focused on mental fitness. Since we met on Instagram over a decade ago (as two of the only MDs talking about food and the brain) we have become real-life friends, too. We’ve cooked together, collaborated on non-profit events, and I even zoomed into his kitchen during the pandemic for a cooking show with Aspen Brain Institute. I absolutely loved his last book Eat to Beat Depression and Anxiety (now in paperback)! So when Drew asked me to write a blurb for the back cover of his new book Healing the Modern Brain, I sat down and read the advance copy in one weekend. This is what I wrote:

This is what the modern brain needs to thrive: Ramsey’s actionable brain health guide. Drawing on decades of experience helping patients take care of their mental health, Ramsey weaves the latest science of brain health into a doable, enjoyable, and loving approach for all ages. Required reading for all brains!

This is truly such a great book that I put it on the reading list for my brain health course at the University of Cincinnati.

You can read it from beginning to end, like I did, or dip into it randomly for quick inspo. This is Drew’s most personal book yet, making it all the more powerful for the reader. Whether you read or listen, the book has my highest recommendation. Thank you, Drew!

I have one copy of Healing the Modern Brain to give away. Leave a comment below to tell me why you’d love to read it.

The Parkinson’s Plan: A New Path to Prevention and Treatment by Dr.s Ray Dorsey and Michael Okun

You may recall meeting Dr. Ray Dorsey, co-author of The Parkinson’s Plan, in a Q and A here on BHK in October. He’s a delightful, hardworking neurologist who is on a mission (with co-author Dr. Michael Okun) to end Parkinson’s.

Old thinking: Parkinson’s disease is mostly genetic.

New science-based thinking: Parkinson’s is preventable in 85-87% of cases; is a brain disease that starts in the nose and the gut; and is strongly linked to environmental toxins, including pesticides in our food, water, and air.

You can read the highlights of what I learned from Ray’s book in 10 Things To Know About Parkinson’s, but I highly recommend reading this book from cover to cover.

I have one more book to give away—my Brain Health Kitchen book.

YOUR new copy next to my much-loved first copy.

I cannot believe the BHK book is 3 year’s old! I am still getting messages almost daily from people who are cooking from it, reading and learning from it, and have changed the way they eat because of it. It got into the hands of young adults, too, as the textbook for my Harvard and University of Cincinnati college courses. I’m still cooking from mine almost every day and I hope you are too.

I've treated my advance copy of BHK like a yearbook: it is filled with 3 years of notes from all the people who came to my book events, cooking classes, and brain health retreats. I even had Maria Shriver and Jenna Bush sign it when I was on the Today Show!

I am excited to send one copy of the BHK book to one of you. Leave a comment below to tell me why you’d love to have it.

Book giveaway rules

This giveaway is available for paying subscribers to this newsletter who live in the U.S.

Leave a comment about which book you’d love to read and why.

Comments close on Tuesday, January 12 at 9 pm MST.

Winners will be chosen by random number generator and notified by email or direct message on Substack. You’ll need to get back to me within 24 hours to claim your book.

Best of luck everyone!

Next Up on BHK

Based on your feedback, we’ll be covering these topics in 2026: early dementia diagnosis, eating for mental health, creativity and brain health (including the impact of music and art), an updated supplement guide, more information about medications and brain health, and how to get reluctant partners and young adult children on board with brain-healthy habits.

As for recipes, I’m hearing that you want more: protein prep, one-pot/slow cooker/Instant Pot meals, recipes with greens, beans, tempeh, and seafood, and soups! (In case you missed it, we did a Soup Season mini-series last month: start here).

As always, I am open to your suggestions about what you will be reading here in 2026. Please keep the comments coming; I take every one to heart.

I’ll be back this weekend with a Saturday recipe.

Love,

Annie

Brain Health Retreats Update