When Dementia Hits Your Family: Navigating the Hard Parts and Finding Support — with Emma Heming Willis

Hello friends,

This week’s conversation has stayed with me.

Caregiving is one of the most demanding roles we step into—and one of the least supported. In this episode, I sit down with Emma Heming Willis to talk about what it really looks like to care for someone with dementia—the day-to-day realities, the emotional weight, and what it takes to keep yourself going in the middle of it.

You may recall meeting Emma here on BHK where we discussed her new book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path. Emma is caring for her husband, Bruce Willis, who is living with frontotemporal dementia. What she shares is honest, grounded, and, I think, deeply needed right now.

With her book and FTD advocacy, Emma is changing the global conversation around what it means to be a care partner. It’s exhausting. It’s often invisible. And many people are doing it with far less support than they need.

Emma describes leaving the doctor’s office with a life-changing diagnosis—and no clear next steps. No roadmap. No real guidance. Just questions.

That experience is more common than it should be.

We also talk about something that doesn’t get said enough: caregivers themselves are at higher risk for serious health issues. This role takes a toll—physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Which is why caring for yourself isn’t a luxury. It’s part of the job.

In our conversation, we get into:

how to start building support before you’re in crisis

what it looks like to accept help (and why it can be so hard)

small, realistic ways to protect your brain and energy when time is tight

setting boundaries—even with people who mean well

and how to hold grief alongside moments of joy

One thing Emma said that I keep coming back to: Caregiving isn’t meant to be done alone. And yet, so many people are carrying it that way.

If you’re a caregiver—or you love someone who is—I hope this episode feels steadying. Like someone is walking alongside you.

Take a listen; I would love to hear your thoughts. Do you know someone who is in the trenches of caregiving? Please share.

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Love,

Annie

A new episode of The Brain Health Kitchen Podcast drops every Friday during Season 1. Watch here on Substack or YouTube or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

About Emma Heming Willis

Photo courtesy of Emma Heming Willis and The Open Field.

Emma Heming Willis is a mother, step-mother, wife, advocate, and co-founder of Make Time Wellness, a brand devoted to women’s brain health. After her husband, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with FTD she became a passionate voice for care partners and families navigating neurodegenerative disease. Her book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Hope, Strength, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path speaks with honesty and heart about love, resilience, and finding strength after dementia hit their family hard. It’s the book I wish I had when I learned my mother had Alzheimer’s, as it offers a thoughtful guide for caregivers negotiating a dementia diagnosis.

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Paying and Founding Members of BHK: Bonus Materials

Paying subscribers: Scroll to the end of this post for your bonus materials for this week’s episode:

Annie & Jenny’s Review and Do summary: key takeaways from what we learned from Emma + our curated list of action items.

The BHK Podcast Sponsors

I am grateful to have the support of two of the most trusted brands in brain health: NeuroReserve and Better Brain. Our missions in brain health are aligned—to give you the tools to age with the healthiest brain possible.

NeuroReserve is a brain health nutrition company dedicated to bringing us high-quality, science-backed supplements—including Relevate—a brain-specific blend of omega-3 fatty acids, and Revanta, a pure-grade creatine. These products have earned a spot in my daily routine—I think of them as brain health self-care! I’ve known the team at NeuroReserve for many years, and you can learn more about their commitment to brain health and research-backed nutritional products at NeuroReserve.com. This podcast is also proudly supported by our founding sponsor, BetterBrain—the world’s first brain health and dementia prevention program covered by insurance. A number of my readers and retreat attendees have gone through BetterBrain, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the thoroughness of the testing, the quality time with a coach, and walking away with a real, personalized action plan. I went through it myself and found it just as valuable. Most people pay $0 out of pocket for the coaching sessions. Learn more at BetterBrain.com/annie.

Show Notes

When Dementia Hits Your Family: Navigating the Hard Parts and Finding Support with Emma Heming Willis

In this special episode, Dr. Annie Fenn sits down with Emma Heming Willis to talk about the reality of caregiving—what it demands, what it takes out of you, and why no one should have to do it alone.

Emma shares her experience navigating her husband’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the lack of support she encountered early on, and why she wrote her book, The Unexpected Journey. Together, they explore how caregiving impacts brain health, why caregivers are at higher risk for illness, and what it actually looks like to care for yourself while caring for someone else.

This conversation is for anyone caring for a loved one—and for anyone who wants to better support the caregivers in their life.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Emma Heming Willis

03:13 The shock of diagnosis and lack of caregiver support

05:28 What frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is

10:04 Early signs and why FTD is often misdiagnosed

13:23 The hidden health risks of caregiving

16:29 Finding resources and building a support system

19:21 Caring for yourself as a caregiver

25:32 How to ask for help—and accept it

29:43 Setting boundaries and handling unsolicited advice

33:48 Reframing grief and finding moments of hope

Links Mentioned

Website: Emma Heming Willis

Book: The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path by Emma Heming Willis, Open Field/Penguin Random House 2025.

Podcast: Make Time Wellness

Resources:

Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD)

Teepa Snow (caregiving expert)

Roon (caregiver support app)

Brain Health Kitchen Substack: 10 Things To Know About FTD

10 Things To Know About FTD Annie Fenn, MD · September 16, 2025 Hello, everyone. I am writing to you from my back deck, wrapped in a blanket while my pup Livvie keeps me warm by my side. She is riveted by the waves of geese passing overhead while I am immersed in the latest science about frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the topic of today’s newsletter. Read full story



Annie and Jenny’s REVIEW & DO

Jenny: Key takeaways from our conversation with Emma Heming Willis