Hello everyone. If you are in the mood for a substantial yet good-for-you bowl of chili, you’re in the right place. This one combines comforting chicken soup vibes with the buttery, earthy flavor of Hatch chiles from New Mexico. Hatch chiles in a can are one of my favorite brain-healthy pantry staples. They add just the right amount of heat to this one-pot meal that’s ready for you in under an hour.

This is the second in our Saturday recipe mini-series of Comforting Stews. I designed these recipes to be easy on the cook, mostly one-pot, and best eaten out of your favorite bowl. They are also packed with brain health superstar foods, helpful for meeting protein goals, and small batch.

In case you missed it, last Saturday I shared this recipe for Creamy Miso Stew with Lots of Ginger. Many of you tried it and sent me rave reviews! Keep this one in your back pocket if you or someone you love comes down with a head cold or the flu.

About Hatch Chiles

Hatch is a place in New Mexico famous for growing a variety of chiles known more for their flavor than their heat. The last time I drove through Hatch I ended up buying as many chiles as would fit in my cooler. There are dozens of roadside stands in the tiny town where you can buy the chiles directly from the farmer. They are conveniently roasted, seeded, and diced, then packed into 5-pound bags and frozen. They have become one of my favorite pantry staples.

Shopping for chiles in Hatch, New Mexico.

You can also find Hatch chiles at the grocery store in 4-ounce cans labeled “mild” or “medium.” These chiles add a lot of flavor and a mild amount of space to many foods. I love stirring them into scrambled eggs. Lately I’ve been adding them to Spinach and Artichoke Dip from my book. (I also shared the recipe here.)

Hatch may be my favorite tasting chile, but all chiles provide capsaicins, a type of flavonoids. These bioactive substances have been shown to be part of a dietary pattern that reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s. You’ll find capsaicin in both mild and hot peppers, as well as in oregano, cinnamon, and cilantro.

White Chicken Chili with Hatch Chiles and Black Beans

This chili is a one-pot meal that’s warming without being heavy, rich in protein and fiber, and deeply satisfying. The Hatch chiles bring just enough smokiness to keep things interesting, while the beans make it the kind of dinner that actually sustains you.

