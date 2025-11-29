Hello, everyone. I am popping into your inbox briefly today with a nourishing soup that makes great use of Thanksgiving leftovers. This is the third recipe of our BHK Soup Season mini-series. If you are just joining us, you can catch up here:

I’ve really been enjoying giving you a new recipe each Saturday morning. Would you like that to be a regular thing? If so, what recipe series should we do next?

If you celebrated Thanksgiving, I hope everything was delicious and fun. I hope you managed some downtime, too. As I mentioned in our chat, I got to be a guest this year with one responsibilty: the charcuterie board. I headed to Whole Foods Market in Denver early on Thanksgiving morning. In the produce section I found French radishes, Harukei turnips, seedless black grapes, edible flowers, and pomegranate arils. I swung over to the olive bar for Kalamata olives, butter beans, peppadew and Biquinos (those tiny teardrop-shaped peppers). After perusing the cheese display for quite a while, I settled on an aged Manchego, a small wedge of blue cheese, and a local soft goat cheese.

I sliced the turnips and radishes lengthwise and tossed them with a generous glug of BHK EVOO. (Luckily my son Jack’s kitchen was well-stocked with my EVOO!). I roasted the grapes, too, which made them even sweeter and more fun to eat. When I got to my friends’ house, all I had to do was arrange everything on a nice board and garnish with the edible flowers. We took a million pictures and everyone snacked on it while we did the last minute prep for dinner.

The highlight of my Thanksgiving, though, wasn’t the food. (Although it was one of the very best turkey dinners I’ve ever had!). It was the people. I loved spending time with my son Jack (pictured below), and facetiming with my son Nick who was hosting is own friendsgiving at his tiny apartment in NY. I loved spending time with my sister- and brother-in-law and some of my oldest friends. I loved seeing what my friend Margaret was up to in her studio—she’s an accomplished artist getting ready for a show. And I loved chatting with all of you here on BHK, over on Notes, and sometimes on Instagram.

I hope you were able to surround yourself with some of your favorite people, too. As much as I love food, the holidays for me are all about being with my people. I am feeling very grateful this year.

RECIPE: Wild Rice, White Bean, and Turkey Soup

When I created this Wild Rice, White Bean, and Turkey Soup for my book, I wasn’t thinking about Thanksgiving at all. Instead, I was highlighting a cooking technique for lean ground meat like chicken and turkey. Gently braising the meat in water and salt keeps it tender and flavorful. In the book, I call this soup brothy, substantial, and delicious. It is all those things plus a nourishing after-the-holiday meal using things you may have on hand right now: stock, herbs, carrots, celery, and leftover shredded turkey.

If using leftover turkey to make this soup, omit the ground turkey and water. Add the salt and pepper to the carrots, celery and onions as they cook. Stir in 2 cups of shredded cooked turkey with the beans. Consider reducing or omitting the soy sauce in the recipe if your turkey is already very salty. And don’t skimp on the herbs!

