Hello, everyone—greetings from Costa Rica and day two of the Brain Health Retreat. There’s truly nothing I love more than meeting BHK subscribers in real life, and getting to know this week’s group has been such a joy.

Last night we had a lively conversation about Blue Zones—are they for real? Today kicks off with an energinzing yoga class followed by breakfast, a brain health talk, and a coffee and tea tasting. Tomorrow we are headed to the beach. Each night we have a restorative yoga class, sound healing, or yoga nidra, accompanied by the calming sounds of the jungle. If this sounds like your kind of week, stay tuned: we’ll announce dates for the 2027 Costa Rica retreat soon.

Today’s newsletter brings us back to our ongoing discussion of brain health supplements, an important and increasingly trendy topic. It gets especially confusing when everyone you know is trying the latest thing—I’m looking at you, NAD+! Could you be missing out?

The reality is that supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA, so they don’t have to prove they do what they claim. The result? They run the gamut—from ineffective to potentially harmful to genuinely helpful and well-studied. How do you tell the difference? Hopefully, this series will help you! I’m reviewing the latest research to help you decide which supplements may actually be worth your time and money.

Today, we’re focusing on B vitamins—a great example of a non-trendy but critically important group of nutrients. Falling short on certain Bs can impair cognitive function, while deficiency in others is strongly linked to age-related brain volume loss. At the same time, not everyone needs to supplement. Some people get plenty through food; others may have dietary gaps or genetic variants that affect how B vitamins are activated in the body.

This is what I call strategic supplementation, and I’ll break that down below—along with what you need to know about each of the B vitamins. At the end of this series, I’ll share an updated BHK Guide to Brain Health Supplements, a downloadable resource with key takeaways and my current top picks.

If you are just joining us, welcome! The first newsletter of the month is always free. You can catch up on the brain health supplement series with these posts:



To access all the recipes, articles, guides, and brain health tips I share, consider joining BHK as a paying or founding member. Join BHK as a Paying or Founding Member

In case you missed it, we just wrapped up a recipe mini-series of Easy Soups and Comforting Stews. Thanks for all the rave reviews! I hope these recipes warm you up, make life a little easier, and help you take the best care of yourselves.

Creamy Miso Veggie Stew with Lots of Ginger

White Chicken Chili with Hatch Chiles and Black Beans

Cod Puttanesca with Butter Beans and Spinach

Better-For-You Chicken and Dumplings

Centenarian Soup

Red Lentil Soup with Lemon Shrimp

Italian Wedding Soup with Chicken Parm Meatballs

Wild Rice, White Bean, and Turkey Soup

Broccoli Soup with Sumac and Crispy Broccoli

The next recipe mini-series will start when I’m back in my kitchen in a few weeks. What would you like to cook? So far I have requests for better-for-you quick breads, brain-healthy desserts, warm winter salads, and delicious ways to enjoy tofu.

Leave a comment

How to Be a Strategic Supplementer

Think of supplements as medications you prescribe for yourself. Like any drug, they deserve scrutiny: Do they actually help? What are the downsides—cost, side effects, or interactions with medications?

Rather than a “kitchen sink” approach (or defaulting to a one-size-fits-all multivitamin), I advocate for strategic supplementation. This means thoughtfully choosing only what will likely benefit you, based on gaps in your diet or health vulnerabilities. Food comes first—as it should—but even the most diligent brain-healthy eater can’t be expected to eat perfectly all the time.

Share Brain Health Kitchen

My Personal Supplement Strategy

Supplements are medications you prescribe for yourself.

I consider my brain health supplements part of my self-care routine. Some are must-have nutrients (like vitamin D, magnesium, and omega-3s, which we’ll talk about next time) that everyone should consider. Others are essential for me, like the methylated B vitamins I take to correct a specific deficiency. (More on that, below). Other supplements are what I think of as “nice to have,” providing direct or indirect brain health benefits. For me, these include creatine, protein powder, and ashwagandha.

As the science evolves, I adjust my routine. My supplement stack will look different than yours. But the approach should be the same: science-based yet flexible and open to new advances in the field.

I’d love to hear about your personal supplement strategy. Please share! Leave a comment

B Vitamins A to Z

The first thing to know about B vitamins is that they aren’t one thing—they are a family of 8 distinct nutrients each with a unique function in the body. “B Complex” is a term often used to describe them collectively.

Here’s a brief run-down of all the Bs:

B1 (Thiamine): found in whole grains, fish and many other foods; deficiency states are rare, but excessive alcohol intake over time can impair absorption.

B2 (Riboflavin): found in eggs, meat, vegetables, and many foods; deficiency states are rare.

B3 (Niacin): a key B for brain health, it helps reduce neuroinflammation, repair brain cells, and protect from age-related cognitive decline; ubiquitous in foods so deficiency states are rare.

B5 (Pantothenic acid): found in whole grains, vegetables, chicken, and organ meats; may help reduce harmful cholesterol levels; deficiency states are rare.

B6 (Pyridoxine): a key B for brain health, it plays a key role in maintaining normal levels of homocysteine; deficiency states are rare as it’s found in poultry, meat, vegetables, fruit and many other foods.

B7(Biotin): found in organ meats, eggs, fish, meat, seeds, nuts, and vegetables like sweet potatoes; deficiency states are rare.

B9 (Folate): a key B for brain health, found in dark leafy green vegetables, nuts, beans, and other foods; helps keep homocysteine levels low which helps maintain brain volume with age. Deficiency states are more common, and can lead to anemia. Carriers of the MTHFR gene may not be able to convert B9 to its active form.

B12 (Cobalamin): another key B for brain health, found in mostly animal foods like poultry, fish, meat, and dairy; important for producing red blood cells, lowering homocysteine levels, and helping slow age-related cognitive decline. Deficiency states are common in both plant-based and omnivorous eaters: from 15% to nearly half of some populations.

Could you be deficient in B vitamins?

As you can see, most people are getting enough of all the B’s if they eat a diverse diet and don’t have certain health issues.

There are notable exceptions, though. B9 and B12 both have crucial brain health functions and deficiencies are not uncommon. Vitamin B12 deficiency, in particular, is one of the few reversible causes of cognitive decline. That’s one reason why checking a B12 level with a blood test is part of the standard evaluation of a person with memory problems. If found to be low, supplementing with vitamin B12 and getting levels back to normal can reverse the symptoms.

B9 (folate) deficiency can impact brain health in a roundabout way—folate helps keep homocysteine levels low. Homocysteine is an amino acid, an inflammatory marker that is strongly linked to declining brain volume and poor brain aging. Both of these can be detected in a blood test. A low folate level often goes hand in hand with an elevated homocysteine. More on that, below.

You could be vulnerable to B deficiency in these situations:

You follow a restrictive diet that eliminates entire food groups, like grains and beans, or your diet is mostly ultra-processed foods

You choose to avoid animal foods

You have a GI disorder that impairs absorption, like Crohn’s disease or gastritis

You’ve had part of your small intestine removed (where B vitamins get absorbed)

You consume an excessive amount of alcohol (more than moderate drinking, or 3 or more drinks a day)

You take certain medications including metformin, proton pump inhibitors, and H2 blockers.

You carry a gene variant (MHTFR) that impairs your ability to activate B vitamins in the body – which I’ll explain next time!

The good news is that you can check levels of folate and B12 with a simple blood test. While this test may not be offered in a standard medical panel, it’s worth asking for. If a deficiency is detected, supplementing with B vitamins has been shown to help fend off cognitive decline.

This 2021 meta-analysis found that taking B vitamin supplements is a successful strategy to slow cognitive decline for those who are deficient. And, it shows that folate levels can be successfully increased by eating more folate-rich foods like dark leafy greens, asparagus, beans and legumes, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, nuts, and seeds.

What about methylated Bs?

If you find out that you are deficient in folate (B9), you will want to make sure it’s not secondary to MTHFR, a common gene variant that results in a too high level homocysteine. This is important because homocysteine has been associated with brain shrinkage over time. More on that next time.

Takeaways

B vitamins are critical for aging with a healthy brain.

There are 8 different types of B; each nutrient has unique function in the body and brain.

Many B vitamins are ubiquitous in foods and deficiency states are rare.

Vitamin B12 and folate (B9) deficiencies are common, and can lead to cognitive impairment. Treating deficiencies with B vitamins or folate-rich food can slow age-related cognitive decline.

A simple blood test can tell you if you are deficient in vitamin B12 and folate (B9).

If you find you are deficient, work with your health care professional to get levels back to normal.

While risk factors for B deficiency are important, everyone should check levels of these crucial brain health nutrients. Make testing for vitamin B12 and folate part of your annual brain health check up!

That’s all for today.

As always, I am here for questions. I am off to meet our group for breakfast—we look forward to each meal like kids at Christmas. Each is a surprise and a delight. I’ll share some photos soon.

Thank you for reading, sharing, and tapping the heart at the bottom of the post. It really does help more people discover our brain-healthy community. Thank you for taking the best care of your brains! BHK subscribers, you are just the best.

Love,

Annie

BRAIN HEALTH RETREATS UPDATE