Hello, everyone! First, I want to thank you for all your kind comments about Orzo. I loved hearing about your dog friends, past and present. You’ll be glad to know that Livvie, my other dog, and I have a new morning ritual: a brisk walk around the neighborhood, sometimes stopping at Orzo’s resting place to scatter wildflowers. Back home, Livvie naps in Orzo’s old bed while I work until she gently nose-bumps me to take a break. No longer the baby, she’s taken over Orzo’s job of keeping a close eye on her people.

Looking back over the past month, we’ve covered a lot in our mini-series on dairy and brain health. After combing through the research, I think it’s safe to say that dairy can benefit the brain—sometimes surprisingly so! It’s often lumped into the “limit or avoid” category in brain-healthy diets, but the story is more nuanced. The effects depend on factors like fat and calcium content, quality, and how much you eat.

Today, I’m wrapping up the dairy series with my biggest takeaways, plus a recipe you’ll want to make on repeat: my Creamy Avocado Kefir Dressing. And I can’t wait for you to try the bonus recipe for a two-ingredient Kefir Cream Cheese.

If you are just joining us, we kicked off the series by asking the question: Is Dairy Good For the Brain? Then we dove into a science-based look at cheese, milk, and fermented dairy. Catch up here:

12 Key Takeaways on Dairy and Brain Health

Calling all dairy products “brain-harming” foods is an outdated concept in 2025. Thanks to recent data, a more nuanced viewpoint is emerging, one that takes into account dairy’s complex food matrix.

Don’t get me wrong: there’s still no category of dairy I consider on par with brain foods like berries and extra-virgin olive oil. Some are just not as bad as previously thought. Others appear to be mildly beneficial for cognition. The fact still remains: most of the dairy products you’ll find at the grocery store should be limited or totally avoided in a brain-healthy diet.

So while there’s bad news for butter lovers, there’s good news here for people who love cheese, milk, and fermented foods like yogurt. When considering dairy products, please keep these 12 things top of mind:

