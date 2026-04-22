Ciao from the Mediterranean Sea on the north coast of Sicily!

Hello brain health ambassadors! I am writing to you from Sicily where I am getting back to my roots. My grandparents on my father’s side are from a small mountain town in the central part of the island. A long winding road from Palermo, it’s very much off the beaten track. My father’s family emigrated to New York back in the thirties but most of his cousins remained. Wish me luck as I try to connect with as many cugini as possible!

Today we are continuing our conversation about early cognitive symptoms. If you’re worried about your memory or thinking skills, now is the time to figure out what’s going on and what you can do about it. I’ve put together a checklist of tests and modifiable factors for your cognitive health, below. Not only are these good things to check for general health, they are particularly important for anyone experiencing subjective cognitive decline (SCD) or mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

Remember, when it comes to picking up on these subtle changes in your memory and thinking, be proactive. Self-awareness is your superpower; get on it and it’s possible to fend off an impending problem. Keep an eye out for you and your loved ones and don’t hesitate to seek help.

If you are just joining us, you can catch up on the mini-series here:

In this newsletter, you’ll find:

Recap of SCD and MCI

A list of the most common reversible factors linked to SCD and MCI

Specific biomarkers to have checked for each factor

Before we dive in, thank you for all the enthusiasm for the launch of my first online BHK course!

I have been working on this project for ages and I am thrilled with how it’s turned out. If you’re new here, this course was designed for you. It’s modeled after the same semester-long brain health nutrition and lifestyle course I teach pre-med college students. It’s also perfect for anyone who wants a comprehensive deep dive into all the information here on BHK and in my book, all in a gentle, self-paced interactive format. The course launches on May 9 but registration is now open with a special Mother’s Day offer. Check it out here!

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Recap of SCD and MIC

As we discussed in the last few newsletters, just because you are experiencing changes in your memory and thinking skills, it doesn’t always mean impending dementia. It’s also important to understand that these conditions are not Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia, FTD, or another type of dementia. They are very early signals, not a dementia diagnosis.

Subjective cognitive decline (SCD) is a subtle change in one’s cognitive abilities. These changes may be so subtle no one else notices them but you.

Highly educated people are more likely to pick up on SCD.

Thirty to 50% of those with SCD will have at least one clearly identifiable factor, such as a medication side effect, a micronutrient deficiency, or an alcohol use disorder.

SCD is not a dementia diagnosis, but a red flag. SCD roughly doubles the risk of developing dementia.

Mild cognitive impairment is defined as memory and thinking problems that can be measured (usually by a cognitive test), but a person can still live independently.

MCI is more likely to progress to dementia, but the rates vary. Last time I told you that MCI was reversible in 15%. New data challenges that standard statistic . With lifestyle and medical interventions, up to 30% MCI may resolve completely; 50% may remain stable.

Alzheimer’s is not reversible. It’s important to distinguish these very early signals in cognition from an actual Alzheimer’s diagnosis (made by a neurologist based on biomarker and clinical criteria.) Thankfully, many cases of early cognitive changes are reversible.

If cognitive slips are also associated with any of these neurological symptoms, see a neurologist first: weakness, frequent falls, numbness, episodes of severe confusion, seizures, tremor.

So you’ve noticed some cognitive slips; now what?

I’ve been sharing the story of Carol, a guest from Rancho La Puerta, where I often teach, who confided in me that she was worried about her brain. You may recall that Carol was having trouble doing math in her head and retrieving people’s names, but she was otherwise fully functional and her cognitive testing was normal. In other words, she had subjective cognitive decline. (Read more about what was going on with Carol here.) Thankfully, Carol’s SCD turned out to be fully reversible once she addressed the underlying factors.

The first step was to see her health care professional; in her case a family doctor. Before she went, I gave her my back-of-the-napkin list of tests to ask for. Another option is to enroll in a brain health program like BetterBrain, where you can get a full biomarker assessment and coaching with an expert to discuss results. It’s an efficient way to get the testing done and get a handle on your situation. This information can be used in partnership with your health care professional. Learn about my experience with BetterBrain here.

Here, I give you many of the reversible/modifiable factors of SCD (and sometimes MCI) categorized into ten systems. After each category, you’ll find tips on the lifestyle and medical interventions known to reverse it. This is a good place to start but it is not an exhaustive list. Your health care professional should leave no stone unturned when you go in for an evaluation.

10 Action Items for Reversing SCD or MCI

We’ve covered many of these factors here on BHK. You’ll find links to refer back to these articles if you’re new here or need a refresher.

I’m including only modifiable factors here, and not nonmodifiable factors, like testing for the gene variant ApoE4. Find a detailed discussion of ApoE4 topics here: what to know about ApoE4, should you get tested?, and 21 things to reduce the impact of ApoE4.

1. Cardiometabolic factors

You’ve heard me say that what’s good for the heart is good for the brain. That’s not just a catchy phrase — it’s the underlying biology. Cardiovascular risk factors are brain risk factors. Metabolic health is brain health.

Here’s what to check:

How to reverse it: Nutrition, exercise, and sometimes medication. The POINTER study showed that the dose of exercise matters; participants were able to improve their cardiometabolic numbers when exercising at least 150 minutes per week (both aerobic and resistance training). Go here for more detail on how to create a personalized brain-protective movement practice—how much exercise and what kind of exercise works for you.

2. Micronutrient deficiencies

Micronutrients are “vitamins” that mediate key cellular reactions. Some of these micronutrients are crucial for fending off cognitive changes. Deficiency is common.

Here’s what to check:

B vitamins: blood tests for folate, vitamin B12, vitamin B9

Vitamin D: blood test for serum hydroxyvitamin D

Omega-3 index: blood test for brain-specific DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids

How to reverse it: Nutrition, strategic supplementation, and follow up blood tests.

3. Chronic systemic inflammation

Inflammation comes from many sources: ultra-processed foods, periodontal disease, sedentary lifestyle, exposure to pesticides, and toxins in air and water. Reducing all inflammatory factors isn’t realistic, but it’s possible to dial down the factors proven to impact brain health.