Hello, everyone. I love chasing down deals on brain-healthy living products and services for our community. If you’ve been reading BHK for a while, you have probably scored some great discounts on things like nutritional supplements, wild-caught salmon, matcha, and brain health evaluations.

Below, you’ll find all the Brain Health Kitchen deals in one spot (and bookmark this post to follow along as it's updated). I’ve also added a few new offers—be sure to check out the $50 off code for the Brain Longevity Training Course for allied health professionals! And, the incredibly generous fitness coaching module by

just for BHK subscribers.

Going forward, I’ll be updating this list and pinning it to the top of the BHK homepage to make it easy to find. As always, I would love to hear any feedback you may have.

Do you have a product you love and would like me to ask for a discount? Please share, I am not shy about asking companies to give our BHK community the best deals. Leave a comment

Below the paywall, find some amazing deals on brain health supplements, my favorite matcha and green tea, my favorite nontoxic pan company, and much more. Without further ado, here’s a list of current offers along with links with more information.

Brain Health Check-Up

BetterBrain. I wrote about my experience with this online brain health assessment company here.

Is An Online Brain Health Check-Up For You? Annie Fenn, MD · Mar 15 A few months ago I went in for my first brain health check-up. I’ve been excited to tell you about it ever since! I wasn’t having thinking or memory problems, but given my mom’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s I know I am at increased risk. This was purely a baseline evaluation of how healthy my brain is now, with some tests to determine if I have any factors that could increase my risk of dementia later. Read full story

After going through the program myself, I can give it my highest endorsement. It’s an excellent (and affordable) way to get a brain health check-up along with ongoing assessments.

