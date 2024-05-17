Hello, everyone. Last week we took a detailed look at a newly published ApoE4 study that has been creating quite a stir. I’ve heard from many of you who know you carry one copy of the gene, suspect that you do, or know you are a double carrier (ApoE4/4). I understand how stressful it can be when studies like this hit the news cycle. But I’ve also heard from you that now that we’ve unpacked the study—what it showed, what it didn’t—that you have a renewed sense of motivation to do everything you can to turn off ApoE4.



Today’s newsletter is about the science-based, actionable things you can do to lessen the impact of carrying an ApoE4 gene. It’s a long list! This is not meant to be overwhelming but rather a checklist to make sure you have all of your bases covered. As a subscriber to this newsletter, you are probably already a brain-healthy eater who takes great care of your brain. You are amongst the most educated people on the planet about this topic! And yet, let’s not leave any stone unturned.

21 science-based recommendations for APoE4 carriers