Hi everyone. I am writing to you from one of the brain-healthiest places on earth: Oliena, an isolated mountain village in the blue zone region of Sardinia. It’s one of a cluster of towns famous for having the longest-lived people in the world. Dementia is rare here and Alzheimer’s is almost unheard of. It is also a great place to hike and bike in the mountains, which is what my husband and I have been doing.

I’ll tell you more about this part of Sardinia soon, but today I wanted to share some of my favorite tips for making your kitchen brain-healthier. We’ve been covering some heavy topics on BHK these last few months. One of the things I try to balance when sharing information with you all is a mix of detailed, science-based articles with others that are fun and easy to read. I know many people liked the February Food For Thought that offered a chance to catch up on past posts. With this in mind, I thought I’d start to mix in some shorter-form content with easy, actionable tips.

I want to hear from you! Do you like these shorter pieces? Is there anything you'd like to see more of?

Today, we’re starting with the kitchen: the place where brain health protection begins.

These three easy tips will help make your kitchen brain-healthier. Plus, I am sharing discount codes for a few of my favorite products to help you build a brain-friendly pantry.