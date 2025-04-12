Banana, blueberry, and almond or pumpkin, pepita, and date; you choose!

Hello, Brain Health Ambassadors. I hope you are enjoying our gut-brain-axis mini-series. I learned so much about probiotics from guest author Dr. Emily Leeming last time. Be sure to check out the conversation we are having in the comment section. Thank you, Emily, for answering all of our questions about probiotics! There’s still time to win a copy of Emily’s book Genius Gut. Find all the details here.

For today’s newsletter, I want to underline a few key brain health concepts about fiber—our gut microbiota’s favorite macronutrient. I am also excited to share a recipe I’ve been working on for a long time for my One-Bowl Breakfast Cookies. These not-too-sweet cookies fit nicely into our gut-brain-axis theme by providing lots of different sources of fiber to nourish your friendly gut bugs. I’ve been passing the cookies out around town and getting rave reviews. I can’t wait for you to try them!

4 Key Things Fiber Does For Your Brain

Fiber is such an important factor in a brain-healthy diet that I made it one of my 4 F’s: flavonoids, brain-friendly fats, fIber, and fit. How does a macronutrient that’s too big to get across the blood brain barrier have a meaningful impact on brain health? After all, other brain health nutrients like flavonoids and omega-3 fats get to the brain directly to exert their effects. Fiber, on the other hand, works hard behind the scenes, way down low in the gastro-intestinal tract. So, while fiber doesn't actually reach the brain, it works in a myriad of indirect ways.

