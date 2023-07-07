Hello, everyone. It’s been a minute since I’ve written to you from the air. As I was tapping away on my laptop to tell you about 5 brain-healthy things for summer, I heard people shouting from the back of the plane. There was so much commotion that I thought someone must have had a heart attack or worse. With my heart in my throat, I climbed over seats in my bare feet to get to the source. Once I saw what was going on I felt a surge of relief. It was a case of severe hydration, a common problem this time of year.

It reminded me that I should mention the importance of hydration and electrolyte balance for brain health! Headaches, dizziness, brain fog, muscle cramps, falling, and even seizures are consequences of being depleted. Drinking plenty of water is key, but drink too much and you may dilute your electrolytes, too. Processed energy drinks and vitamin water are laden with added sugar. Instead, I travel with a satchel of good sea salt to pinch into my water bottle and fend off sodium depletion. A few dates or dried figs provide plenty of potassium. For another hydration tip, check out Number 3 on my list.

5 Brain-Healthy Things I’m Into This Summer

Veggie Burgers Every Which Way by Lukas Volger I’ve dabbled in veggie burgers enough to know that they are not easy to pull off. (The Falafel Burger my book required many, many versions to get right; do try it, it’s very good!) That’s why I’m eternally grateful to Lukas Volger for all the years of research that went into his new book. Lukas is an expert on this food genre. Not only did he have a business in New York City selling his burgers, but this VBEWW is an updated edition of the one that came out 13 years ago. Now I’m dreaming of having Beet Hazelnut and Tuscan White Bean Burger patties stashed in the freezer for easy, protein-packed meals. Be sure to follow Lukas’ Substack— Family Friend —for more of his veg-forward food POV. Hamama Grow Kits

These kits make it super easy to grow microgreens—those tasty sprouts with 40 times more nutrients than their mature forms. All you do is place a “seed quilt” in the tray, cover with water, and wait in anticipation for the micros to emerge a few days later. I usually have two trays going at a time so I’m never without fresh microgreens to add to salads, smoothies, soups, and more. With over 30 varieties (Hearty Broccoli, Spicy Daikon Radish, and Red Radish are my faves), these tasty micros are a good way to increase the plant diversity of your diet. Hamama even has mushroom kits! This month I am attempting to grow blue oyster mushrooms. Will report back.