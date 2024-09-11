Hello, everyone. I am hearing from you that our brain health supplements mini-series has been helpful so far. That makes me incredibly happy! My mission with this newsletter is to give you the information you want and need to help you live your best brain-healthy life. Now that you are all experts on magnesium, let’s delve into another important nutrient for brain health.

Today we are talking about omega-3 fats—the kind you get from food or a fish or algae oil supplement. I’ve covered omega-3s in my book (pages 40 to 43) and as part of a broader focus on dietary fats on the newsletter, but I think they deserve their own post. Recently, you may have read that taking omega-3 supplements has been linked to an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, an abnormal heart rhythm. I’ll get into that below, along with the 7 most important things to know when shopping for omega-3s.

Omega-3s: Fat Your Brain Really Needs

Omega-3s are considered “essential” fatty acids. This means your body can’t make this type of fat; you have to get it through food or supplements. I like to call omega-3s “the brain-friendly fats” because a low intake is associated with poor cognitive function with age and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s. These fats comprise one of my Four F’s of Brain-Healthy Food along with flavonoids, fiber, and fit.

What do omega-3s do in the brain? Basically, they quell inflammation. The brain is bombarded with inflammatory particles from things like environmental toxins (such as wildfire smoke) and advanced glycation end products (AGEs) in foods. The omega-3s’ job in the brain is to repair age-related damaged neurons. These fats actually become part of a cell’s membrane that keeps inflammatory things out and lets good things in.

And yet, not all omega-3 fats are the same. Most people don’t get enough of the brain-protective omega-3s while some people overdo it with supplements. Unfortunately, it is no simple thing to walk into a pharmacy and choose the best omega-3 supplement for your brain. Getting the just-right dose and formula of these fats can be complicated.

