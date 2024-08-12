A beach in Sardinia accessible only on foot or by boat.

Hello, everyone. One of the perks of being a paid subscriber to this newsletter is that you are the first to know when I announce new Brain Health Retreats. Today, I am excited to share that next spring I’ll be hosting a retreat from the heart of Italy’s Blue Zone—Sardinia. Let’s go to Sardinia!

Why Sardinia?

Sardinia is an island off the coast of Italy famous for its Blue Zones—a cluster of villages in the mountains where healthy elders thrive. In fact, Sardinia was the very first part of the world where researchers discovered these pockets of longevity. During my last three trips to Sardinia, I have explored much of the island and gotten to know the Sarda people. I’ve walked the steep streets of the famous centenarian villages and have learned much about why people here live long, healthy, dementia-free lives.

This spring, come with me to explore this magical place! In this 8-day educational vacation, we will explore this stunningly beautiful island of mountains and beaches set in the center of the Mediterranean Sea. First, we’ll start in Cagliari, its vibrant port city at the southernmost tip. From there, we’ll head into small villages in the interior, meeting with locals and Blue Zones experts along the way. We’ll even get to meet with centenarians and learn how to cook traditional foods from local cooks. Next, we’ll travel to the eastern coast, home to rugged coastline and quiet beaches. We’ll stay in the most luxurious hotels, all designed for a restorative vacation.

Throughout the week, we’ll be staying active with easy hiking, e-biking, and yoga on the beach. Nothing is too strenuous or extreme, and there will always be a more restful option each day.

Read on for more details and the link to sign up.