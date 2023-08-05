Hello, brain health ambassadors. Today we are talking about one of my favorite topics: gelato! I may not have mentioned that I have been an obsessive homemade ice cream maker for much of my life. When I started paying more attention to brain-healthy eating about 10 years ago, my ice cream experiments were pushed aside. After all, I just couldn’t imagine a brain-healthy ice cream makeover that was just as creamy and decadent as the ones I used to make.

All of this changed on a food research trip to Sicily when I visited the Blue Moon Gelateria in Donnalucata, a sleepy beach town on the southern coast. There, I was invited into the kitchen to learn the secrets of their gelato—many of which contained no dairy or refined sugar. It was truly a life-changing moment the first time I tasted one of their “vegan gelati.” Instead of using the typical combination of egg yolks, heavy cream, and milk to provide the gelato’s signature dense creaminess, they employed olive oil, almond and coconut milk, and the freshest nut butters. (Their vegan cioccolato gelato inspired the no-churn Salted Chocolate and Olive Oil Gelato on page 337 of my book.)

Instead of the usual sugar, the gelato makers at Blue Moon employ the natural sweetness of local fruit, cooked down into a syrup. Imagine the flavor that comes from concentrating in-season figs, cantaloupe, strawberries, blackberries, and mangoes. It’s sweet, yes, but not cloyingly so—more like an overripe mango on a hot summer day.

After that trip, I returned home with a newfound mission: creating easy gelato-style treats that fit into my brain-healthy way of enjoying food. If you’ve taken a cooking class from me, you may recall making my no-churn Pistachio Avocado Gelato, my Coco Almond Gelato, and today’s recipe, which is also the easiest one: Almond Butter Gelato.

Gelato, But Better For Your Brain