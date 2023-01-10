Don’t you love a recipe that’s quick but tastes like it simmered all day? This black bean soup really is speedy: it comes together in about half an hour, thanks to pantry staples like canned beans, boxed broth, and roasted red peppers from a jar. And, the soup gets its zip from another pantry MVP—chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, those inexpensive smoky peppers in a can. If you have homemade broth and freshly cooked beans on hand, all the better!

Realistic, everyday brain healthy cooking is not just about ease, but also finding a good fit. A healthy recipe that you’ll turn to again and again should reflect what you like to eat and what’s in your pantry. That’s why I give you lots of options here. Keep it brothy or, if you like it creamy, blend half the soup and return it to the pot. For a spicier soup, add an additional chipotle chile. Dress it up with an array of toppings or keep it plain and simple. Either way, you really can’t go wrong with this soup.

Making a meal out of beans is a total win for your brain health. Beans and other legumes provide a host of nutrients the brain needs to thrive (like B vitamins and flavonoids). They also provide soluble fiber, important for lowering blood cholesterol and fortifying gut health. Eating a meal made from legumes, is a boon for your metabolic health, too, since they prevent blood sugar and insulin levels from spiking after a meal.