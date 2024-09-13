Hello, everyone. I have some news about the Costa Rica brain health retreat this January. Due to a very happy event (my cohost Stacy Fisher is expecting her second child), we’ve brought in new faculty that I know you will love. Details below! And, we’ve had a few spots open up, which means I can now offer you one of our jungle bungalows or geodesic domes.

This is my most education-packed retreat yet. We have a full program of fitness, interactive brain health talks, and cooking demos. But there is plenty of time to truly relax and learn restorative practices like yoga nidra and meditation. Want to learn to love more plant-based foods? The menu is 100% plant-based. And, it’s alcohol-free, a great way to reset after the holidays.

Let’s go to Costa Rica!

The Brain Health Retreat in Costa Rica

When: January 9 to 14, 2025

What: A 6-day fitness-focused brain health retreat

Where: Imiloa Institute, Domenical, Costa Rica

Your Hosts: Annie Fenn (that’s me!), movement specialist Kate Kosharek, and special guest Neuroscientist Dr. Julie Fratantoni.

Share

Click the Download button below for more information, including the pricing and the complete itinerary.

Brain Health + Fitness in Costa Rica 38.2MB ∙ PDF file Download A 6-day educational vacation in Costa Rica, 100% plant-based and alcohol free Download

To reserve your spot, email Stacy at info@fisherfitness.com

Why Costa Rica?

Costa Rica is famous for the longevity of its people. In fact, one of the six blue zones on earth is located here. In this retreat, you’ll be learning the secrets of the Costa Rican “pura vida” lifestyle, and how to bring some of that into your own life back home.

The Brain Health Retreat Faculty

Your hosts: Stacy and me, Kate Kosharek, and Dr. Julie Fratantoni.

Annie Fenn, MD

That’s me! I’ve been leading educational vacations around the world since 2015. This is my most information-packed retreat yet. I’ll be hosting interactive brain health talks and cooking demos througout the week. In the evenings, all of our faculty will gather with you for Preguntame (that’s Spanish for Ask Me a Question) to get all of your questions answered. I’ll also be offering one-on-one brain health consultations for an additional fee as time allows.

Stacy Fisher, Fisher Fitness

Stacy is a wellness coach, movement practitioner, and bodyworker. Stacy created the fitness program rooted in the latest science about movement and the brain. She will be on maternity leave this January, but is offering free online classes leading up to the retreat for all who register.

Kate Kosharek, Movement Specialist

We are excieted to welcome Kate to Costa Rica! Kate teaches dance, MELT, yoga, and other forms of mindful movement. Her clients re-energize stagnant areas in their life with greater mobility, balance and joy.

Julie Fratantoni, PhD

As a special guest, Dr. Julie will be joining our educational panels. She’s a neuroscientist passionate about creating content and products that help people become proactive about their brain health. Read her newsletter Better Brain

and follow her on Instagram

.

Here are a few highlights from the trip:

Eco-luxury in the jungle: Imiloa Institute is a spectacular property with ocean views, Bali-style buildings, and natural beauty wherever you look. View the accomodations here.

Roundtrip private charter flights from San Jose Aiport to Imiloa Institute: getting there is part of the adventure! We’ll pick you up at San Jose airport in our private planes and fly you right to Domenical. On the way, you’ll get to see vast, wild areas of Costa Rica.

Daily movement classes: yoga, MELT Method, NeuroFit, dance; props and mats provided. (We’ll give you a travel-sized MELT roller to take home, too.)

Daily restorative classes: Meditation, yoga nidra, mindful movement

Brain healthy cooking workshops & talks: I am really excited to update you on the best things to do for your brain, while showing you how to make some favorite foods

Explore the grounds: You’ll have access to a private waterfall, tranquil swimming hole with crystal clear water, miles of nature paths, incredible flora and fauna, and an ocean-view infinity saltwater pool

Learn before you go: Stacy is offering online access to our Brain Health Community- featuring resources to continue brain healthy practices at home

Downtime: The days will be full but we’ve also built in lots of time to relax. Take a nap in a hammock. Read a book by the pool. Book a massage in your room or at Imiloa’s ocean-view spa. Go to bed early and fall asleep to the sounds of the jungle.

Download the brochure for more details, or visit our FAQ page.

Brain Health + Fitness in Costa Rica 38.2MB ∙ PDF file Download A 6-day educational vacation in Costa Rica, 100% plant-based and alcohol-free Download

To reserve your spot, email Stacy at info@fisherfitness.com

As always, please reach out if questions. I can’t wait to meet up with some of you in Costa Rica.

Leave a comment

Love,

Annie