Chipotle Walnut Parm on Radish Chips with Guac; Chef Reyna's grandmother's corn tamales; that's me all made up for Dia de los Muertos!

Hello, everyone. I write to you from Tecate, Mexico where I am wrapping up a week of teaching brain-healthy cooking at La Cocina Que Canta (the kitchen that sings) at Rancho la Puerta. It is always incredible to be in Mexico for Dia de los Muertos. This holiday is about more than dressing up (although I was thrilled to be invited by the kitchen staff to have my face done.) It’s a celebration full of laughter and tears of remembering and honoring the dead.

Chefs Paola and Reyna collaborated on this very special Farm to Altar dinner.

Here at the Ranch, there are several elaborately decorated altars featuring photos of those passed. I created this Chipotle Walnut Parm on Radish Chips with Guac appetizer as part of the Ranch’s first Farm to Altar dinner party. Find the recipe below.

A Brain-Friendly Holiday Menu

I had the holidays in mind when I put together this week’s cooking class menu. These are the some of the most beautiful recipes from my book. They are doable yet special, look pretty on the table, and hit a few nostalgic notes. As my students cooked, I could see their holiday menus shaping up. A few RLP alumni plan to make the entire menu for their annual New Year’s Eve party, serving the Chestnut and Mushroom Soup in fancy shot glasses.