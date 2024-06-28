Is it better to mix creatine in coffee or tea? Let’s discuss.

Hello, everyone. I am writing to you from my backyard in a shaded corner on the deck that I am calling my “summer office.” My Italian tutor, Federica (who was zooming in from Torino) said I looked like I was sitting in a beautiful giardino. During an Instagram Live earlier this week with Dr. Ed Park of NeuroReserve, he asked if my background was real. The grass is as green as it gets, the aspen trees shimmer in the afternoon breeze, and the Teton mountains behind them are still glimmering with snow. So yes, it does look like a screen saver!

Today we are delving deeper into creatine, a supplement with muscle and brain health benefits. This supplement has over 500 studies to show that it is safe, cultivates muscle health, and may have some brain health benefits as well. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a careful look at the pros and cons before deciding to add it to your supplement routine.

And, if you do opt to take creatine, I have guidelines to help you get the best results. Plus, I’ve reached out to my favorite company for a discount code to make it more affordable to get started.

In this post, you’ll find:

Putting creatine in perspective

Key creatine takeaways from my last post

Creatine do’s and don’ts

Answers to your questions about creatine

Buying a quality creatine supplement

Creatine brand recommendations

First, let’s take a look at the big picture. Then I’ll get to some of your questions.